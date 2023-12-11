New Tribal Face Emerges as Chhattisgarh CM

In a surprising turn of events, 59-year-old Vishnu Deo Sai has been appointed as the Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). This decision comes after an impressive political career that saw Sai hold various roles, including village head and Member of Parliament.

Sai’s journey started in the village of Bagiya in the Jashpur district, where he began his political career at the age of 25 as a panch. However, his family’s involvement in politics predates his own entry into the field. With a grandfather who served as a nominated MLA and an uncle who held multiple political positions, politics runs in Sai’s blood.

Despite studying in a private school and college, Sai’s education was cut short when he returned to his village to take care of his family after his father’s passing. But his passion for politics pushed him forward. In 1990, he became the unopposed sarpanch of Bagiya and won his first legislative election shortly after.

Sai’s political career continued to flourish as he served as a Member of Parliament from Raigarh not once, but twice. He also assumed the role of Chhattisgarh BJP president and held ministerial positions in Narendra Modi’s cabinet. Sai’s resilience and dedication to public service have earned him the reputation of being a leader who genuinely cares about the well-being of his constituents.

One of the key aspects that set Sai apart is his ability to build lasting relationships. He formed close bonds with influential politicians like the late Dilip Singh Judev and former Chief Minister Raman Singh. Sai’s work on conversion issues further solidified his standing among the RSS and the Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram, the tribal wing of the Sangh.

Sai’s ascension to the role of Chief Minister is a significant milestone for both him and the state of Chhattisgarh. As a prominent tribal face in the region, Sai’s appointment reflects the BJP’s commitment to inclusive governance. With his humble origins and strong ties to the people, Sai is poised to lead Chhattisgarh into a new era of progress and development.

