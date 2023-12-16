In a shocking turn of events, a village council meeting in western Ukraine was disrupted by the detonation of three hand grenades. The incident left at least 26 people injured, including the council member responsible for the explosion. The motive behind this act of violence remains unclear, and authorities are investigating any potential connections to Russia’s ongoing conflict with Ukraine.

The meeting, held in the town of Keretsky, was intended to discuss and approve the community’s budget. A video circulating on social media captured the moment when a man, later identified as Serhii Batryn, a member of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s Servant of the People party, entered the room with grenades in his possession. Without warning, he removed the pins and threw the weapons onto the floor in front of him.

The repercussions of this shocking act were devastating. Six individuals suffered critical injuries, while the remaining 20 sustained various degrees of harm. The council member who caused the explosion also endured grave injuries, and emergency medical personnel worked tirelessly to save his life.

Despite the severity of the incident, the motives behind this violent outburst are still unknown. Authorities are conducting a thorough investigation to determine any potential factors that may have contributed to this distressing event. It is crucial to understand the underlying circumstances and address any associated concerns to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future.

