New EU Summit Makes Historic Decision on Ukraine Membership Talks

In a landmark summit held in Brussels on December 15, European Union (EU) leaders reached a breakthrough decision to open membership talks with Ukraine and Moldova. This comes as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine nears its 22-month mark, raising concerns about the country’s sovereignty and security.

The EU applied significant pressure on Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban to lift his objections to increasing EU ties with Ukraine. Previously, Orban had blocked a crucial 50-billion-euro aid package for Kyiv. Despite his warnings that he could still halt the process, Orban abstained from the decision after 26 other EU member states insisted on moving forward with the membership talks.

While the negotiations for Ukraine’s membership will likely take years to finalize and will not begin immediately, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy celebrated the agreement as “a victory for Ukraine” and for Europe as a whole. The EU membership is seen as a potential defense against Russian aggression and influence.

As part of the summit, EU candidate status was also granted to Georgia, and the advancement of Bosnia-Herzegovina’s EU bid was approved once it meets the necessary requirements. This showcase of EU support for aspiring members has displeased the Kremlin, with Putin’s spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, calling it a politicized decision and an attempt to destabilize the EU.

Despite the breakthrough on membership talks, the 50 billion euros in aid requested by Ukraine remains pending. The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry expects the necessary legal procedures to be completed in January 2024, enabling them to receive the funding as soon as possible. However, EU leaders have not yet finalized the details of the aid package, leaving room for alternative solutions such as separate national deals.

In conclusion, the EU summit’s decision to open membership talks with Ukraine marks a significant step toward strengthening ties between the EU and Ukraine. While the road to full membership may be long and challenging, this decision offers hope to the Ukrainian people and sends a clear signal to Russia that EU solidarity remains unwavering.

