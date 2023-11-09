In a surprising discovery, Danish researchers have revealed that Vikings were not the unsophisticated barbarians of popular imagination. Contrary to prevailing stereotypes, it has been revealed that Vikings had windows, long before the appearance of glazed windows in medieval churches and castles.

Archaeologists have unearthed glass fragments in multiple excavations across southern Sweden, Denmark, and northern Germany over the past 25 years. In Copenhagen alone, 61 glass pane fragments have been meticulously analyzed by researchers. Astonishingly, they have determined that these glass panes can be dated back to the Viking Age, between 800 and 1100.

“This discovery is yet another shift away from the image of unsophisticated barbaric Vikings swinging their swords around,” stated Mads Dengsø Jessen, a senior researcher with the National Museum in Copenhagen. The emergence of glass windows suggests a cultured Viking elite with an appreciation for enlightenment.

It is likely that these glass windows were reserved for the upper echelons of Viking society and had religious significance, similar to their counterparts across Europe. Although these windows were not the large transparent panels we associate with modern architecture, they were probably smaller windows made of flat pane glass in various shades of green and brown. The objective was not to look out, but to create a vibrant inflow of light into the buildings, adding a splash of color to the Viking halls.

The origin of these glass fragments remains a topic of debate among experts. The National Museum suggests that Vikings likely acquired the glass through trade, demonstrating their extensive network of raiding, colonizing, conquest, and trading throughout Europe and even reaching North America.

This discovery unveils a previously underappreciated facet of the Viking civilization. The Vikings possessed a cultivated elite class with power akin to Charlemagne, the King of the Franks. This revelation challenges the limitations of simplistic Hollywood portrayals and prompts us to reconsider the rich complexity of Viking culture.

In conclusion, the notion that Vikings were mere brutes is a mischaracterization, as evidenced by their adoption of sophisticated architectural elements such as glass windows. This discovery sheds new light on the intellectual and aesthetic capabilities of the Viking civilization and encourages a more nuanced understanding of their place in history.