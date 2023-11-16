Archaeologists Unearth Viking Ship Remnants at Ancient Burial Site, Revealing Early Maritime Expertise

Archaeologists working in the Trøndelag region of Norway have made an extraordinary discovery, unearthing the remains of a Viking ship at the Herlaugshaugen burial mound. This groundbreaking finding comes centuries after a previous uncovering of a “seated skeleton” with a sword at the same site, sparking intrigue about the historical significance of the area.

The recent discovery was made by a team of researchers from Trøndelag County and the NTNU Science Museum, who were conducting a survey at the burial mound. Their investigation led to the uncovering of large nails that provided compelling evidence confirming the presence of a Viking ship at the site.

Dating back to the Merovingian Era, which spanned from 476 A.D. to 750 A.D., the ship is estimated to have been constructed around 700 A.D. This era predates the more commonly known Viking era, shedding new light on the region’s maritime history. Ship burials, like the one found at Herlaugshaugen, were reserved for individuals believed to offer safe passage to the afterlife.

This latest discovery is not the only notable find at Herlaugshaugen. In the 18th century, iron nails, a bronze cauldron, animal bones, and the aforementioned “seated skeleton” with a sword were unearthed, adding to the mystique surrounding the site. According to Norwegian sagas, there are suggestions that this burial mound could be the resting place of King Herlaug. However, the skeleton that was displayed as Herlaug’s eventually disappeared, adding to the intrigue and speculation surrounding the ancient mound.

Interestingly, the ship burial site at Herlaugshaugen is now recognized as the oldest known ship trench in Scandinavia, challenging previous assumptions about the timeline of ship burials. This discovery indicates that ship burials were practiced much earlier in history than previously believed, highlighting the advanced maritime skills and shipbuilding capabilities of the region’s inhabitants.

The significance of Viking heritage in Norway has been a topic of continuous exploration and discovery. In 2020, archaeologists uncovered a large Viking burial site in Gjellestad’s Jell Mound in the southeastern part of the country. This Iron Age burial mound, one of the largest in Scandinavia, has been utilized for centuries, potentially dating back to the fifth century. However, the ship found within the mound appears to have been buried centuries later, adding another layer of complexity to the rich history of Norwegian Vikings.

As researchers continue to delve into the mysteries buried within Norway’s ancient sites, these recent findings and ongoing excavations contribute to our understanding of the early maritime expertise and cultural practices of the region. The unearthing of the Viking ship at Herlaugshaugen serves as a testament to the remarkable ingenuity and seafaring capabilities of the people who inhabited these lands centuries ago.

FAQs

What is the Merovingian Era?

The Merovingian Era refers to a historical period that lasted from 476 A.D. to 750 A.D. It predates the Viking era and is characterized by the rule of the Merovingian dynasty in parts of Europe, particularly the Frankish Kingdom.

What is the significance of ship burials?

Ship burials were a cultural practice reserved for individuals believed to offer safe passage to the afterlife. These burials involved interring deceased individuals within a ship, accompanied by various grave goods. Ship burials provide insights into the maritime culture and beliefs of the people who conducted such ceremonies.

What other notable discoveries have been made at Herlaugshaugen?

Besides the recent Viking ship remnants, other discoveries at Herlaugshaugen include iron nails, a bronze cauldron, animal bones, and a “seated skeleton” with a sword. Additionally, there are suggestions that this burial mound could potentially be the final resting place of King Herlaug, although the exact identity of the skeleton displayed as Herlaug remains a mystery.

(Original source: [CBS News](https://www.cbsnews.com/news/archaeology-viking-ship-norway-burial-mound/))