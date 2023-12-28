Vietnamese Restaurant that Ended Cat Meat Trade Receives Support from Humane Society International

A Vietnamese restaurant notorious for its involvement in the cat meat trade has recently closed its doors, marking a significant step towards ending the brutal practice. Owned by Pham Quoc Doanh, the eatery located in Thai Nguyen, Vietnam, reportedly killed up to 300 cats per month to meet the demand for a popular food dish.

Cats have long been victims of the meat industry in Vietnam, with an estimated one million cats being slaughtered annually for their meat. The issue of pet theft has become rampant, as many of these animals are baited or stolen pets. However, there is a growing sentiment among the Vietnamese population to ban the consumption and trade of cat meat, as evidenced by a recent Nielsen opinion poll showing that 71% of Vietnamese citizens support such a ban, citing pet theft as a major concern.

Recognizing the need for change, Humane Society International (HSI) has launched various programs aimed at ending the practice of cat and dog meat consumption. One such initiative is the Models for Change program, which offers financial incentives to restaurants involved in the meat trade if they agree to close down and surrender their remaining animals. This program has sparked hope among activists working towards a cruelty-free society.

In the case of Pham Quoc Doanh and his restaurant, HSI offered him a one-time grant to shutter his establishment and open a grocery store instead. This financial support has relieved Doanh of his involvement in the cat meat trade and given him the opportunity to start afresh. He has gladly signed over his remaining 20 cats and kittens to HSI, who are currently providing them with medical care before placing them for adoption within the local community.

With the closure of two slaughterhouse/restaurants serving dog meat and one serving cat meat, HSI remains hopeful that this is just the beginning of a larger movement to end the brutal and crime-fueled cat and dog meat trade in Vietnam. By supporting individuals like Doanh who are willing to abandon the business, we can collectively work towards a more compassionate society.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What is the cat meat trade in Vietnam?

The cat meat trade in Vietnam refers to the practice of slaughtering cats for their meat, which is then used in popular food dishes. It is an industry that has long been plagued by issues such as pet theft and animal cruelty.

Why is there support for banning cat meat consumption and trade in Vietnam?

There is growing support for banning cat meat consumption and trade in Vietnam due to concerns about pet theft, the cruelty involved in the industry, and a desire for a more compassionate society that values the wellbeing of animals.

How is Humane Society International (HSI) helping to end the cat meat trade?

HSI is actively working towards ending the cat meat trade in Vietnam through initiatives such as the Models for Change program. This program provides financial incentives to restaurants involved in the meat trade if they agree to close down and surrender their remaining animals.

How can individuals help end the cat meat trade?

Individuals can contribute to ending the cat meat trade by supporting organizations like Humane Society International, promoting awareness about the issue, and advocating for stricter laws and regulations that protect animals from cruelty and pet theft.

Sources:

– Humane Society International

– Four Paws

– Change for Animals Foundation