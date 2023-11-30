Astonishing Medical Case: Vietnamese Man Discovers Chopsticks in His Skull After Months of Headaches

In a rare and shocking medical case, a 35-year-old man from Vietnam recently discovered a pair of chopsticks lodged deep inside his skull, which had been causing him severe headaches for several months. This astonishing revelation came to light when the man sought medical help at the Cuba Friendship Hospital in Dong Hoi on November 25th.

The man had been suffering from debilitating headaches accompanied by fluid discharge and hearing loss. Concerned, he decided to undergo CT scans, which revealed a condition known as tension pneumocephalus. This extremely uncommon and potentially life-threatening condition leads to increased intracranial pressure. A team of doctors led by Dr. Nguyen Van Man identified the root cause: a pair of chopsticks that had somehow penetrated the man’s nose and entered his brain.

Curiously, the patient recalled being involved in a fight approximately five months prior to seeking medical help. Though his memory of the incident was hazy, he vaguely remembered being struck in the face, possibly with the very pair of chopsticks that were discovered in his skull. However, when he visited the hospital after the altercation, medical professionals failed to find any evidence of chopsticks or other abnormalities in his nose. Despite this, the patient strongly believed that the utensils had been lodged in his nasal passage during the fight and had remained undetected in his skull ever since.

Thanks to a successful endoscopic surgery, the doctors were able to remove the chopsticks and seal a fistula in the man’s brain. At present, the patient is in stable condition and is expected to be discharged from the hospital soon.

This astonishing case serves as a reminder of the strange and inexplicable ways in which objects can find their way into the human body. While incidents like these are extremely rare, they highlight the importance of seeking medical attention for persistent and unexplained symptoms.

