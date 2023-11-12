Vietnamese Beauty Queen Advocates for Financially Stable Partners, Stirs Controversy

Miss Fitness Vietnam 2022 runner-up Lê Phương Thảo has found herself at the center of a heated debate after expressing her support for “sugar dating.” While her comments drew backlash, Thảo stands by her statement, emphasizing the importance of financial stability in relationships.

In a social media video that sparked outrage, the 29-year-old beauty queen voiced her approval for women being “sugar babies” as long as they do not interfere with existing marriages. Thảo argued that older men, who have already achieved success in their careers and finances, can provide for their partners while younger men are still on their journey to stability.

The controversial practice of sugar dating involves a mutually beneficial relationship between an older, wealthier individual and a younger person, where money, gifts, trips, and material possessions are exchanged for companionship.

Thảo’s remarks on social media faced significant criticism, with many accusing her of promoting an unhealthy lifestyle for women. One Vietnamese social media user even went as far as calling the mindset “lazy.”

When asked about the backlash, Thảo clarified her intentions in an interview with NgoiSao. She expressed that her comments had been misinterpreted, stating, “I merely voiced my support for dating older men because of their ability to care for women due to their financial and career accomplishments… Many are twisting the definition of ‘sugar dating’ to attack me.”

Thảo stressed that she does not condone being a non-consensual third party in any relationship. She emphasized the importance of choosing partners with good ethics and financial stability, particularly for women whose careers often face setbacks after childbirth.

Explaining her point further, Thảo said, “If you decide to marry someone who cannot provide for your family, then you will find yourself juggling the responsibilities of both raising children and earning money.”

While the controversy rages on, it raises important questions about the dynamics of relationships and financial independence. Whether one agrees or disagrees with Thảo’s views, the topic sparks a conversation about societal norms and expectations.

