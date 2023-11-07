Vietnam and Japan Forge Strong Economic Partnership Amidst Pandemic Challenges

Vietnam and Japan continue to foster a robust economic relationship, with Vietnam affirming Japan as its top economic partner and expressing gratitude towards Japan’s official development assistance, which is the largest among all developed countries supporting Vietnam. Vietnamese Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan attributes the success of this partnership to the frequent visits of the leaders from both countries.

Despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Vietnam and Japan have consistently maintained regular exchanges, be it through official or unofficial channels. This commitment has contributed to the strengthening of bilateral relations between the two nations. The year 2022 also marks the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Vietnam and Japan, reflecting the longstanding commitment to cooperation and friendship.

In May of last year, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida visited Hanoi where he engaged in productive discussions with his Vietnamese counterpart Pham Minh Chinh. This year, Prime Minister Chinh met Prime Minister Kishida in Hiroshima during the Group of Seven summit. During their meeting, Japan pledged to provide significant Official Development Assistance (ODA), amounting to approximately 60.98 billion yen ($440 million), to support Vietnam’s crucial infrastructure projects.

Vice President Xuan emphasizes the value of enhancing people-to-people exchanges as part of the bilateral relationship. She anticipates a positive recovery in Japanese tourism to Vietnam, given the challenges faced during the pandemic when the number of Japanese tourists declined.

Vietnam’s recognition of Japan as its top strategic partner and economic ally underscores the deep and mutually beneficial ties between the two countries. Both nations continue to explore opportunities for collaboration, ensuring the resilience and growth of their economic partnership even in challenging times such as the ongoing pandemic.

The interview conducted by Toru Mizutani, President of Kyodo News, highlights the significance of Vietnam and Japan’s cooperation and the shared commitment to further strengthen their relationship for the collective prosperity of both nations.