Vietnam Airlines Set to Strengthen Fleet with Boeing 737 MAX Purchase

Vietnam Airlines is on the brink of finalizing a major deal to acquire 50 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, signaling a significant expansion of their fleet. While reports suggest the deal could be valued at $10 billion, it is important to note that airlines don’t typically pay the list prices. In reality, the actual cost is usually around half of what is initially reported.

Expected to be signed during President Joe Biden’s visit to Vietnam, the timing of this agreement holds strong political significance. Both President Obama and President Trump have previously facilitated Boeing jet sales to Vietnam. The inclusion of this deal during President Biden’s visit further highlights the diplomatic nature of such transactions.

This order is even more significant considering Vietnam Airlines’ current fleet composition, which mainly consists of Airbus A321s for narrowbody aircraft. By adding the Boeing 737 MAX to their fleet, Vietnam Airlines would not only diversify their aircraft manufacturers but also enhance their operational capabilities.

Furthermore, Vietnam Airlines finds itself in a highly competitive market, facing off against VietJet, Bamboo Airways, and other carriers. However, in recent times, the airline has struggled financially, making this fleet expansion even more crucial to its future success.

The geopolitical implications of Vietnam’s relations with the United States cannot be ignored. As China’s regional influence grows, the U.S. sees Vietnam as a crucial ally in containing China’s power. This becomes particularly significant considering President Trump’s decision to withdraw from the Transpacific Partnership bloc, which allowed China’s influence to expand further.

Overall, Vietnam Airlines’ purchase of 50 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft showcases their dedication to strengthening their fleet and maintaining a competitive edge in the market. Beyond the commercial aspects, the political and strategic dimensions surrounding this deal highlight the importance of Vietnam’s role in the region.