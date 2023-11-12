New Drug Bust in Ecuador Reveals Deepening Transnational Drug Trade and Links to International Criminal Groups

Ecuadorian authorities have recently made a significant drug seizure, underscoring the increasing transnational drug trade and connections to international criminal organizations. During a series of coordinated raids across the country, law enforcement confiscated a staggering 13.6 tons of drugs, which were destined for Central America, the United States, and Europe. The operation, known as “Gran Jericó 35,” was the culmination of a year-long investigation that involved the exchange of information with law enforcement agencies from Mexico, Colombia, and the United States.

In addition to the massive drug seizure, authorities also seized firearms, ammunition, cash, and cellphones during the raids. This operation demonstrates the collaborative efforts and determination of the Ecuadorian police to combat drug trafficking, which continues to pose a significant challenge in the region.

Ecuador’s strategic location between Colombia and Peru, two of the world’s largest cocaine producers, has made it an attractive route for drug traffickers. Criminal groups, consisting of Ecuadorians, Colombians, and Venezuelans, with transnational links, have been involved in the drug trade, taking advantage of the country’s proximity to major drug markets.

The recent seizure is part of a larger trend of Ecuadorian authorities cracking down on drug trafficking. Since 2021, law enforcement agencies have confiscated over 500 tons of drugs, highlighting the scale of the issue. Unfortunately, this escalation in drug trafficking has also been accompanied by an increase in criminal violence. Between 2018 and 2022, homicides quadrupled in Ecuador, reaching a record high of 26 per 100,000 inhabitants. Disturbingly, experts forecast that the rate of violent deaths will nearly double to 40 per 100,000 in the current year.

These criminal gangs in Ecuador have established connections with international criminal organizations, such as Mexico’s infamous Sinaloa Cartel and the Jalisco New Generation Cartel. The Jalisco cartel, in particular, is notorious for producing large quantities of lethal fentanyl and smuggling them into the United States disguised as prescription medications. This illicit trade in counterfeit pills contributes to approximately 70,000 overdose deaths annually in the U.S. Recently, the U.S. Treasury sanctioned nine members of the “Los Chapitos” faction of the Sinaloa cartel for their involvement in fentanyl trafficking.

The fight against drug trafficking and international criminal networks remains an ongoing challenge for Ecuador and its regional partners. As authorities continue to make significant seizures like this recent operation, it is crucial to strengthen international cooperation and implement comprehensive strategies to dismantle these transnational drug networks. Through collaborative efforts and relentless vigilance, law enforcement agencies can safeguard societies from the devastating impact of illicit drugs and the associated violence.

