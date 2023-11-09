Ramzan Kadyrov’s Health Continues to Raise Questions as Videos Surface

The health status of Ramzan Kadyrov, the infamous Chechen leader, remains shrouded in mystery as conflicting reports continue to emerge. Just days after rumors of his critical condition and subsequent coma circulated, two videos of Kadyrov were released on his Telegram channel, suggesting a different narrative.

The first video depicts Kadyrov clad in a trench coat, smiling at the camera while out for a walk in an undisclosed location. The second clip showcases the Chechen leader advising his viewers to lead an active lifestyle and engage in sports. Although the authenticity and timing of these videos couldn’t be independently confirmed, they do pose new questions about Kadyrov’s reported health crisis.

Speculation surrounding Kadyrov’s well-being escalated on Friday when an alleged spokesperson for Ukraine’s military intelligence claimed that the 46-year-old leader was in a serious condition and had been ill for an extended period. This statement further fueled rumors that Kadyrov may have already passed away by the time the videos surfaced.

Considering Kadyrov’s history of downplaying health concerns and dismissing reports about his well-being, it is difficult to ascertain the true state of his health. However, experts warn that the uncertainty surrounding Kadyrov’s stability could have significant implications for Vladimir Putin’s grip on Chechnya.

As a staunch Kremlin loyalist and ally to Putin, Kadyrov has played a crucial role in the war on Ukraine, dispatching Chechen troops to support Russian forces on the frontlines. The Russian Institute of War suggests that Putin’s dependence on Kadyrov for maintaining stability in Chechnya underscores the importance of his continued rule.

The silence from Moscow, highlighted by Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov’s statement that they have no information on Kadyrov’s condition, adds to the intrigue surrounding his health. It appears that both Kadyrov and Russian officials are concerned that persistent rumors about his well-being could jeopardize the long-term stability of their control over Chechnya.

While the true state of Ramzan Kadyrov’s health remains unclear, the release of these videos offers a semblance of assurance. However, until concrete details emerge, the uncertainty surrounding his condition will continue to pique the curiosity of observers worldwide.