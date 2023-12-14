Israel soldiers have come under fire for their derogatory behavior following the emergence of viral videos and photos from their time in Gaza. The international community has expressed outrage over the Israeli military’s tactics and the rising civilian death toll in the ongoing conflict with Hamas. While the Israeli army has promised disciplinary action against those involved, critics argue that these incidents reflect a broader national sentiment that is highly supportive of the war in Gaza, with little regard for the suffering of Palestinian civilians.

These videos are not an isolated incident, as over the years, soldiers from various military forces, including the Israeli army, have been caught on camera acting inappropriately or maliciously in conflict zones. However, the recent videos have sparked particular concern due to the lack of condemnation within Israel itself. Many believe that this attitude is a result of the prevailing pro-war sentiment in the country.

According to Dror Sadot, a spokesperson for the Israeli human rights group B’Tselem, this dehumanizing behavior stems from the top-down, influencing soldiers on the ground. Sadot explained that there is a lack of empathy for the plight of Gaza’s civilians, which exacerbates the problem further.

It is important to note that the conflict between Israel and Hamas has been ongoing, with the recent outbreak of violence on October 7th resulting in the loss of numerous lives and the displacement of a large number of Palestinians in the besieged territory of Gaza. The situation is dire, with the majority of those killed being women and children.

The videos in question appear to have been uploaded by soldiers themselves during their time in Gaza. They showcase a range of disrespectful actions, from soldiers riding bicycles through rubble, to moving Muslim prayer rugs into a bathroom, and even attempting to set fire to scarce food and water supplies. These actions, captured on camera, have drawn public outrage.

While some may argue that these incidents are isolated and not reflective of the entire Israeli military, it is essential to address the concerns raised by the international community. The videos serve as evidence of the deteriorating situation on the ground and the need for accountability and reflection within the Israeli military.

