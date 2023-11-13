Videos reveal the changing face of jihadism

Videos capturing the horrific acts of Hamas militants have shed light on the evolving tactics of jihadism, demonstrating a chilling new phase. The compilation of videos, showcased outside of Israel for the first time, illustrates the brutal and remorseless nature of the militants as they killed Israeli civilians. In a display of audacity, many of the footage was recorded by the attackers themselves, using GoPro cameras, cellphones, and dashcams.

These videos provide grim evidence that Hamas has integrated the strategies of other militant organizations such as Hezbollah, the Islamic State, and the Taliban. The large-scale attack orchestrated by Hamas involved approximately 2,000 fighters and employed a range of terror tactics, including rocket salvos, mass hostage-taking, rape, beheadings, and even livestreaming the atrocities. The intentional targeting of civilians, as revealed in the videos, constitutes a war crime under international law.

The footage portrays Hamas militants in a disturbingly casual manner as they infiltrate households, revealing glimpses of typical everyday life. The militants seemed both amazed and surprised by their own success, as well as the delayed response from Israeli security forces. Reports indicate that it took hours, and in some instances even days, for the Israeli forces to dislodge the assailants. Israeli officials have suggested that some Hamas members had received training from Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps, a claim reinforced by the fact that Iran provides significant financial support to Hamas on an annual basis.

“Their strategic goal is quite clear,” stated Israeli Consul General Aviv Ezra. “Their goal is to surround Israel with terror armies.” This observation underscores the larger objective of Hamas, revealing their intention to establish a climate of fear throughout the region.

The footage is profoundly unsettling, depicting Hamas members cheering as they callously murder unarmed individuals. Scenes captured include the brutal killing of civilians in their own homes, the deliberate act of setting houses on fire, and even the heart-wrenching moment when a grenade is thrown at a father protecting his children. The terrorists then proceed to steal the car, after dragging the lifeless bodies of those they had just slain.

The videos also provide a stark reminder of the graphic violence espoused by ISIS. In one scene, a Hamas member insists on being filmed while repeatedly shooting an already dead Israeli civilian. Another clip portrays a group of terrorists engaged in a horrific argument over who has the right to decapitate a Thai man working in Israel, ultimately resorting to a hoe to fulfill their gruesome task.

The footage further displays the harrowing consequences of these attacks, with photographs of infants and babies who have been brutally murdered and disfigured. In a particularly chilling moment, an audio recording reveals a Hamas fighter boasting to his parents in Gaza about killing more than 10 Jews with his own hands, urging them to be proud of his actions. On his WhatsApp feed, he invites his family to witness his deeds. The fate of this terrorist is uncertain, as it remains unknown whether he returned to Gaza or perished in subsequent confrontations.

Additional videos exhibit Hamas militants returning to Gaza with Israeli hostages and corpses. Shockingly, the footage captures the disturbing sight of the lifeless body of an Israeli soldier being callously mistreated and desecrated by Palestinian men. Evidence of sexual assault is also present, with Israeli first responders discovering the naked corpse of a young woman, her legs broken.

Initially, Israeli first responders refrained from documenting these atrocities out of respect for the victims and their families. However, upon realizing the significance of preserving evidence, videos were subsequently recorded. Israeli officials assert that this compilation stands as the most comprehensive visual proof of the war crimes perpetrated by Hamas.

Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations, Gilad Erdan, voiced his country’s desire to coexist with a Gaza governed by Hamas peacefully. Nevertheless, the events of the October 7th attack have shattered any notions of such an outcome. The goal now is to degrade the military capabilities of Hamas to the point where it can no longer pose a threat to Israeli citizens. As retired General Mickey Edelstein predicts, this will undoubtedly be an extended conflict.

Finally, in a final group of videos, Hamas members are seen ruthlessly targeting unarmed individuals attending the SuperNova music festival. The footage includes scenes from inside a bunker where terrified Israelis had sought shelter. As grenades explode and shots are fired into the bunker, the video captures the aftermath of multiple civilian casualties. Survivors, including a severely injured young man, are forcibly taken hostage in the back of a white pickup truck, with Hamas militants filming their actions as they return to Gaza.

These videos provide a jarring and disturbing glimpse into the evolving face of jihadism, showcasing the extent of Hamas’ brutality and their willingness to exploit new means to unleash terror. As these events continue to unfold, it is crucial to confront and address the changing nature of this threat to ensure the safety and security of innocent civilians.

