In a recently released video by BBC News, Russian citizens have voiced their concerns and discontent regarding the ongoing war in Ukraine. As the conflict approaches a significant milestone, it becomes evident that the sentiment among everyday Russians is far from supportive of their government’s actions.

Since the invasion of Ukraine in late February 2022, led by Russian President Vladimir Putin, the war has continued for much longer than anticipated. Estimated figures from the Ukrainian military indicate that Russian forces have endured approximately 360,000 casualties, including significant losses of military equipment. Unfortunately, there is no accurate record of Ukrainian losses provided by the Kremlin, making it difficult to independently verify the numbers.

While some critics argue that Ukrainian sources might be inflating casualty figures, experts agree that the dire situation faced by Russia’s forces is undeniable. Furthermore, the country has faced severe economic sanctions as a consequence of its invasion.

Despite the staunch commitment of Putin and his allies to this conflict, the recently released BBC video sheds light on the sentiments of ordinary Russian citizens toward both the war and the current state of their country. Filmed in the town of Orekhovo-Zuyevo, located approximately 60 miles east of Moscow, the video captures candid reactions from individuals.

A woman in the video raises poignant questions: “How can there be hope? It’s the same old bureaucrats running things…Our government deceives. That’s what worries me. They rake in the money.” Her concerns echo those of numerous others who feel disillusioned by their leaders. Another woman, when asked about her hopes for the new year, dismisses the question, attributing her lack of hope to inadequate pension provisions. She expresses a yearning for the war to end, emphasizing the human toll it has taken on the younger generation.

An unnamed man in the video further emphasizes the desire for an end to the conflict, particularly due to the loss of young lives. However, the video does not specify whom the man holds responsible for initiating the war in Ukraine.

During the video, BBC Russia editor Steve Rosenberg points out a large mural dedicated to the memory of a young Russian soldier who lost his life in Ukraine. To honor his memory, a local museum was also established. These tributes serve as a reflection of the human cost of the war and the impact it has on individuals and communities.

Concerned citizens have urged the Russian government to provide clarity and take steps towards ending the war. The release of this video by BBC News has sparked conversation and brought attention to the voices of ordinary Russians, highlighting their dissatisfaction and yearning for change.

In order to present a balanced perspective, Newsweek reached out to Russian officials for comment. Additionally, professor Beth Knobel, an expert in communications and media studies at Fordham University and former CBS News Moscow bureau chief, shared her insights. She suggests that the conflict in Ukraine may only come to an end if a significant change, such as the passing of Vladimir Putin, occurs. However, she acknowledges the likelihood of Russia remaining steadfast in the war due to the substantial investment already made in securing victory.

While the road to resolution may be uncertain, it is clear that the war in Ukraine has left a lasting impact on both the Russian people and the international community. The voices of Russian citizens, as depicted in the BBC video, plead for an end to the conflict and a glimmer of hope for a brighter future.

