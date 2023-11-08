Ukrainian Forces Strike Russian T-90 Tank in Dramatic Drone Attack

In a dramatic display of Ukrainian military prowess, a video released by the Ukrainian Air Assault Forces showcases the moment a Russian T-90 tank is obliterated in a drone strike. The drone footage, shared on the Ukrainian Army’s official Telegram channel, captures the tank falling off a cliff in Ukraine before being targeted by the strike. The resulting explosion engulfs the tank, sending plumes of smoke billowing into the sky.

The significance of this video cannot be understated. It highlights the relentless determination of the Ukrainian forces as they combat Russian aggression in the country. The Ukrainian Army’s 80th Air Assault Brigade, one of the oldest formations in the army, has played a pivotal role in reclaiming territories surrounding Kharkiv and is currently focused on the Bakhmut area in the eastern Donetsk region.

While the authenticity of the video cannot be immediately verified, Ukraine has been known to release drone footage showcasing the destruction of Russian military equipment, including tanks. The video captures the precision and skill of the Ukrainian drone crew, demonstrating their ability to strike accurately.

This strike is just one instance in a larger conflict that has seen significant casualties on both sides. According to independent sources, Russia has lost over 2,207 tanks since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine began in February 2022. Ukraine’s General Staff reported the destruction of 12 Russian tanks in the past 24 hours alone. The devastating toll on Russian tank forces now stands at a staggering 4,290, according to Ukrainian sources.

The release of this video comes at a critical juncture in Ukraine’s counteroffensive to regain seized territory. Ukrainian forces continue their campaign to push back Russian forces on multiple fronts. As the conflict intensifies, the resolve of the Ukrainian military remains unwavering.

The striking footage serves as a reminder of the ongoing struggle for Ukraine’s sovereignty and the determination of its armed forces. The Ukrainian people have shown resilience in the face of relentless aggression, and the world watches with bated breath as the conflict unfolds.