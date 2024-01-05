Revealed: Crushing Defeats for Russian Forces in Eastern Ukraine as Winter Sets In

Newly released footage offers a grim glimpse into the harsh realities faced by Russian troops as they struggle to make progress in their advances along the 600-mile front in eastern and southern Ukraine. Despite the freezing temperatures of winter, Moscow persists in its push for territorial gains.

The video, shared by the Ukrainian Aerobomber UA Telegram channel, which is affiliated with the Ukrainian 30th Prince Konstanty Ostrogski Mechanized Brigade, captures intense fighting near the settlement of Synkivka, located just northwest of the city of Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast. This region is of strategic importance as Russian forces attempt to consolidate their control over Luhansk Oblast and expand their presence in Kharkiv Oblast, which was largely liberated by Ukrainian troops in a surprise offensive in the fall of 2022.

The footage shows a failed assault by two Russian main battle tanks and two armored personnel carriers (APCs). In the vicinity, destroyed or abandoned tanks and APCs bear witness to previous unsuccessful assaults in the area. The column is halted by a combination of mines and artillery, while heavy machine gun fire and kamikaze drones wreak havoc upon the detachment. Dozens of Russian soldiers are seen fleeing their vehicles to seek shelter in nearby vegetation. Ultimately, all four attacking vehicles are destroyed.

The Tendar open-source intelligence channel, active on X (previously known as Twitter), provides an alarming description of the events, highlighting the “absolute carnage” experienced by the Russian detachment. The relentless barrage includes artillery, cluster ammunition, drones, and heavy machine guns. The destruction inflicted upon the attackers is evident from the scene witnessed in the video.

It is important to note that the veracity of the footage cannot be independently confirmed at this time. Newsweek has reached out to the Russian Defense Ministry for comment.

Despite these setbacks, Russian troops persist in their offensive in Luhansk and Kharkiv, though their progress remains slow and losses substantial. The Institute for the Study of War recently reported “positional engagements” in the Kupiansk area, including the location where the video was captured.

Ukrainian Ground Forces Command spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Volodymyr Fityo noted a slight decrease in the intensity of Russian actions in recent days. However, he reported three separate attacks in the past 24 hours, speculating that worsening weather conditions or tactical adjustments by the enemy may have contributed to the relative lull. Fityo emphasized that the enemy’s attempts to advance in the direction of Kupiansk from Synkivka had been thwarted.

Among the units involved in the attacks near Synkivka is the 25th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade, a formation that has been actively participating in the full-scale invasion since February 2022. Ukrainian military observer Kostyantyn Mashovets acknowledged the enemy’s offensive actions across various sectors but noted that the Kupiansk direction has proven to be the least successful for the Russian forces in terms of the loss-to-result ratio.

As the winter weather intensifies and the resolve of Ukrainian forces remains unwavering, the struggle for control in eastern Ukraine continues, transforming the region into a battleground where both sides bear heavy costs.

