Ukraine Strikes Rare Russian ‘Terminator-2’ Vehicle in Dramatic Video

Ukraine has released a captivating video capturing the destruction of a Russian tank-supporting vehicle known as the BMPT. The video, shared by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) on Telegram, shows the vehicle being targeted and obliterated by a drone strike. The SBU referred to this attack as a “doomsday” for the Russian ‘Terminator-2’ BMPT.

The BMPT, unofficially named the Terminator by its manufacturer, Uralvagonzavod, is a formidable machine armed with four missile launchers, two autocannons, and two grenade launchers. It serves the purpose of supporting tanks and other Armored Fighting Vehicles (AFVs) during combat operations.

In this stunning video footage, we witness the power of kamikaze drones as they swiftly take down the enemy’s defensive asset. The SBU proudly states that only a few drone strikes were enough to incinerate this rare copy of the Terminator.

While the exact location and date of the strike remain undisclosed, the impact on the vehicle is undeniable. Troops can be seen fleeing on foot as the BMPT is ravaged by the attack. In an astonishing turn of events, even the attempt to salvage the fallen Terminator with a T-80 tank fails as it too falls victim to the SBU special forces.

This video, however, has not been independently verified by Newsweek, leaving room for further investigation. Nonetheless, open-source intelligence website Oryx reports that the Russian Terminator adds to a tally of 941 losses of AFVs suffered by Russia during the ongoing conflict.

It is worth mentioning that Germany’s Deutsche Welle recently highlighted Ukraine’s success in capturing over 800 Russian artillery systems, armored vehicles, and various other weapons since the beginning of the war. This includes the acquisition of 300 tanks. Ukraine continues to request additional support from the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) for ammunition.

In response, the United States has committed to increasing the production of 155 millimeter shells to 80,000 per month by 2024. The U.S. has already supplied Ukraine with over 2 million rounds of 155 mm ammunition and acknowledged the effectiveness of cluster munitions in Ukrainian defense strategies. Furthermore, discussions are underway for potential F-16 pilot training in the United States to enhance Ukraine’s air capabilities.

As tensions persist, Russia retaliated by claiming that its air defense forces successfully shot down two Ukrainian missiles over the Kerch Bridge, which connects Crimea to the Russian mainland. Sergei Aksyonov, governor of the Crimean peninsula, assured that the bridge remained undamaged. The Russian defense ministry accused Ukraine of attempting to target the bridge with an anti-aircraft guided missile.

This latest video release from Ukraine exemplifies the intense nature of the conflict and the determination of Ukrainian forces to repel the Russian aggression. With evolving tactics and international support, the outcome of this battle remains uncertain, but Ukraine’s determination for victory perseveres.

