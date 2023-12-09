Gaza School Raid Uncovers Hidden Weapons, Exposing Hamas Tactics

Israeli forces made a startling discovery during a raid on a school compound in the Gaza Strip. Hidden inside a large teddy bear were a sniper rifle and ammunition, exemplifying the tactics employed by Hamas during the conflict.

The raid took place in the Shejaia neighborhood of Gaza City, following heavy fighting between the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and a Hamas terrorist cell. A video released by the IDF captured the moment soldiers uncovered the hidden weapons. They carefully pulled the giant teddy bear from a pile of furniture, laid it down, and meticulously sliced it open. To their surprise, they found a sniper rifle and a box of ammunition concealed within the fluffy stuffing.

It was revealed that the school compound had been used for terror purposes by Hamas, further highlighting their deplorable tactics. Additional weaponry was discovered in classrooms at a nearby school, labeled with bags marked “UNRWA” – the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East.

The discovery of the hidden tunnel shaft inside one of the classrooms added to the mounting evidence of Hamas utilizing civilian areas as cover for their terrorist activities. This revelation is deeply concerning, as Hamas has been known to exploit hospitals, shelters, and now educational institutions.

The IDF has previously exposed large weapons stockpiles located next to schools and hospitals in Gaza. In one such incident, the cache contained hundreds of missiles, explosives, and various other weapons. The IDF questioned the rationale behind storing such weaponry in close proximity to civilian areas, condemning Hamas for their blatant disregard for the safety and well-being of the Palestinian people.

As the conflict continues, Israeli warplanes persistently target areas in the Gaza Strip through land, sea, and air operations. The aerial bombings have notably struck locations that were previously designated as safe zones for Palestinians to evacuate.

The recent US veto of a UN resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire has garnered criticism from many, including UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. He emphasized that Gaza is on the brink of a humanitarian crisis, with its support system on the verge of collapse.

Meanwhile, Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas condemned the veto as a mark of shame for the United States. Abbas has been suggested as a possible governing authority for Gaza after the war concludes.

While conflicting death tolls continue to emerge, it is evident that both civilian and military casualties are substantial. According to the Hamas-controlled Health Ministry in Gaza, the death toll stands at over 17,400 Palestinians. In a particularly brutal Hamas terror attack on October 7, over 1,200 Israelis lost their lives.

The IDF announced the deaths of five Israeli soldiers in recent days, bringing the total to 97 since the start of the war.

