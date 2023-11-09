A massive fire broke out on Friday morning at a cargo terminal in Novorossiysk, a port city in southern Russia. Videos circulating on social media captured the terrifying sight of the blaze, which quickly engulfed the area. Firefighters swiftly responded to the scene and worked tirelessly to bring the fire under control.

The fire, which spread to an area of 1,300 square meters, caused thick black smoke to billow into the sky. The cause of the fire is still unknown, and authorities are currently investigating the incident. Thankfully, there have been no reported casualties.

This incident adds to a series of mysterious fires that have plagued Russia in recent times. Throughout President Vladimir Putin’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, there has been a notable increase in such incidents. Russia has blamed Ukraine for the drone attacks on their soil; however, Kyiv has distanced itself from any involvement.

The cargo terminal affected by the fire is situated near a train station. Despite the proximity, train operations have not been disrupted as the station is not owned by state-owned Russian Railways. The Southern Transport Prosecutor’s Office is conducting inspections in the area to determine if there were any safety violations that contributed to the incident.

Novorossiysk serves not only as an important trading hub but also as a significant military base for Russia’s Black Sea Fleet. In a related incident, the Russian ship Olenegorsky Gornyak was recently damaged by a surface drone and was towed back to the port of Novorossiysk. This marked a significant blow to Russia’s naval capabilities in the region.

As investigations into the cause of the fire continue, it is crucial to assess the potential impact on both the industrial and military functions of Novorossiysk. Authorities must work diligently to ensure the safety and security of the area, while also being prepared to address any potential threats to public and national interests.