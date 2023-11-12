A devastating fire broke out in a beer warehouse located in Odintsovo, a town just a stone’s throw away from President Vladimir Putin’s official residence in Moscow. The incident, captured in viral footage shared on social media, showcased the sheer magnitude of the blaze that quickly engulfed the area.

The Moscow region of the Ministry of Emergency Situations confirmed that the fire rapidly spread to cover an expansive area of about 2,000 square meters (21,500 square feet). As news of the incident spread, concerns arose regarding potential casualties, but detailed information regarding injuries or fatalities remains uncertain at this time. Authorities have yet to determine the cause of the fire.

This incident occurs amidst a series of recent drone attacks in Russia’s capital, which Kyiv has denied responsibility for, adhering to its policy of distancing itself from strikes on Russian soil. As tensions persist, Moscow reported two separate Ukrainian drone attacks near the capital earlier this week, with both drones successfully intercepted by air defense systems.

It is worth noting that this latest blaze follows closely on the heels of a significant explosion at a military-associated facility in Sergiev Posad, another nearby city. The explosion resulted in a colossal plume of smoke ascending into the sky, with one fatality and approximately 60 injuries reported in the aftermath.

The affected warehouse in Odintsovo is situated within proximity to Novo-Ogaryovo, one of the residences believed to be owned by President Putin across Russia. Reports from Russian media indicate that the billowing smoke from the fire could be observed from several kilometers away. Photos and videos showcasing the colossal column of dark smoke quickly circulated online.

According to local sources, the fire originated in a beer warehouse located on Zelenaya Street, while preliminary information suggests that a construction site within a residential complex was also ablaze. Local news outlet MSK1 further revealed that the affected buildings encompass warehouses belonging to two logistics companies, as well as facilities associated with the beer industry.

Eyewitness testimony reveals that some residents reported hearing explosions prior to the outbreak of the fire, although the veracity of these claims remains unverified. The escalating frequency of such incidents raises concerns about the Russian security sector’s ability to effectively manage threats from the sky.

As tensions between Russia and Ukraine persist, it is crucial to monitor the evolving situation unfolding across the region. The conflict has already had a significant impact, leading to a four-fold increase in reported explosions within Russia throughout 2022, since Putin launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

