Passengers Describe Terrifying Moments as Cruise Ship Battles Rough Seas

Passengers aboard Saga Cruises’ Spirit of Discovery ship experienced a harrowing ordeal over the weekend when the vessel encountered treacherous conditions in the Bay of Biscay off the coast of the United Kingdom. Approximately 100 people sustained minor injuries as the ship’s automatic safety systems were activated, causing the boat to tilt to one side and come to a halt.

Despite the cruise ship’s spokesperson downplaying the severity of the injuries, passengers paint a much bleaker picture of the situation. Many individuals onboard shared their fear of capsizing and took the precaution of sending messages to their loved ones, preparing for the worst.

The captain’s tone of voice and the visible distress among crew members added to the atmosphere of terror, with some passengers describing crew members in tears. Jan Bendall, a passenger, recounted being told by the captain to remain seated or lie down as the ship battled the stormy seas.

A video taken by Emma Danbury from her cabin on the ship shows the force of the waves crashing against the vessel, highlighting the gravity of the situation. Alan Grisedale, another passenger, described the chaos inside the ship, with tables being flung about and passengers being thrown off balance.

During the storm, the ship was immobilized for approximately 15 hours, leaving passengers clinging to whatever they could find for stability. A section of the dining room was transformed into a makeshift medical area, and passengers were instructed to stay in their cabins for most of Saturday and all of Sunday.

Despite the evident distress and physical damage caused by the rough seas, Saga Cruises insists that the ship remained safe at all times and experienced only limited interior damage.

While acknowledging that the weather was beyond their control, Saga Cruises offered sincere apologies to all affected passengers. In the aftermath of the incident, the ship has safely returned to Portsmouth, and passengers are on their way home.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. Is cruising safe during rough seas?

Cruise ships are designed to withstand rough seas and have safety measures in place to ensure the well-being of passengers. However, unexpected severe weather conditions can pose risks and lead to injuries. It is always recommended to follow instructions from the ship’s crew and remain vigilant during inclement weather.

2. What should I do to stay safe during a storm on a cruise ship?

During rough seas, it is crucial to follow the instructions provided by the ship’s crew. This may include remaining in your cabin, securing loose objects, and avoiding areas prone to high waves and strong winds. It is also advisable to keep emergency contact details readily accessible and inform loved ones about your travel plans.

3. How often do cruise ships encounter rough seas?

While it is uncommon for cruise ships to experience severe storms, adverse weather conditions can occur unexpectedly. Cruise itineraries may be adjusted to avoid areas with predicted rough seas, but occasionally, ships may encounter inclement weather during their voyages.

