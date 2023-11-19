Incident at UN-run School in Gaza Sparks Outrage and Demands for Investigation

A shocking incident occurred at a United Nations-run school in northern Gaza, resulting in the tragic loss of many lives. The al-Fakhoura School in Jabalya, which was being used as a shelter for displaced people, was hit with what can only be described as devastating impact. Video footage shows the grim aftermath, with bloodied bodies strewn across rooms on multiple floors.

This horrifying incident has prompted outrage and calls for an immediate investigation into the circumstances surrounding the attack. The UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) has confirmed the incident, but the total number of casualties is still unclear. Information is still being gathered to determine the cause and the responsible party.

UNRWA chief, Philippe Lazzarini, expressed his shock at the images that have emerged from the scene. Thousands of displaced people were seeking safety at the school when the incident occurred. The Israeli military is currently reviewing the incident, but has not provided further comment at this time.

Meanwhile, Egypt and Qatar have already blamed Israel’s military campaign for this tragedy. The Egyptian Foreign Ministry described it as a “bombing” and condemned it as yet another violation against civilians in Gaza. Qatar has joined in the condemnation and has called for independent investigators to examine the ongoing targeting of schools and hospitals in the region.

