New Details Emerge After Tragic Incident at UN-Run School in Gaza

A grim scene unfolded at a United Nations-run school in northern Gaza recently, leaving many shocked and horrified. The al-Fakhoura School in Jabalya, which had been functioning as a shelter for displaced people, was hit by a devastating impact. Video footage from the school shows the aftermath of the incident, with bloodied bodies strewn across multiple rooms on two floors of the building. The victims include numerous women and children.

The footage reveals a heartbreaking sight in one room, with about a dozen lifeless bodies lying on the floor, covered in dust. Desks are scattered and broken, and a massive hole can be seen in one of the room’s walls. The courtyard of the building is also damaged, with a torn-off canopy roof and debris scattered on the ground.

Juliette Touma, a spokesperson for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), which operates the schools in Palestinian refugee camps and serves as the primary relief agency in Gaza, has confirmed the incident. However, the exact number of casualties is still unclear as information continues to be gathered.

The cause of the incident and the party responsible for it remain unknown. The UNRWA chief, Philippe Lazzarini, expressed his shock at the horrifying images in a social media post, calling for a thorough investigation into the tragedy. Thousands of displaced individuals were seeking shelter at the school when the incident occurred.

In response to the incident, the Israeli military has stated that it is reviewing the situation but has not provided further details or comments. Egypt and Qatar have already placed blame on Israel’s military campaign in Gaza, referring to it as a “bombing” and denouncing it as another violation against civilians. Qatar has specifically called for independent investigators from the United Nations to assess the ongoing targeting of schools and hospitals in Gaza.

Sadly, this was the second time within a twenty-four hour period that an UNRWA school in northern Gaza had been struck. The Zaitoun school, which was also housing thousands of displaced individuals, was hit multiple times the previous day. However, due to the ongoing fighting and communications blackout, ambulances were reportedly unable to reach the school.

