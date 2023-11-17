Roller Coaster Riders Left Hanging Upside Down at Canadian Amusement Park

A thrilling day at Canada’s Wonderland theme park in Vaughan, Ontario took a terrifying turn for several amusement park goers on Saturday. Riders of the “Lumberjack” roller coaster found themselves stuck upside down, suspended 75 feet above the ground for nearly 30 minutes.

Video footage captured the harrowing scene as the riders dangled helplessly in the air, awaiting rescue. The park’s maintenance team responded swiftly, successfully bringing all passengers back to the ground within 25 minutes of the incident.

Although the park did not disclose the exact cause of the ride’s sudden halt, they assured the public that the safety of their guests is always their primary concern. Two passengers reported experiencing chest pain and received immediate medical attention. Fortunately, they were later released without the need for further treatment.

Following the incident, the “Lumberjack” ride was closed for inspection, and the park continues to investigate the matter to prevent any future occurrences. Despite the park’s swift response and efforts to ensure guest safety, some riders, like Spencer Parkhouse and his sister Mackenzie, remain shaken by the ordeal and may think twice before embarking on another roller coaster adventure.

The Lumberjack ride, introduced in 2018, is known for its thrilling experience. It swings riders on two swinging axe pendulums, propelling them into the sky and subjecting them to 360-degree loops. With its aggressive thrill level, the ride takes passengers upside down both forward and backward, creating weightlessness and rapidly changing forces.

Guests are seated facing each other to enhance interaction and observe the reactions of their fellow riders. The ride promises an exhilarating experience that will leave an indelible memory.

While roller coasters provide an adrenaline rush for many thrill-seekers, incidents like this at Canada’s Wonderland are a stark reminder of the potential dangers associated with these attractions. Proper maintenance, regular inspections, and swift response protocols are crucial to ensure the safety of amusement park visitors.

