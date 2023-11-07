Unbelievable Encounter: Surfer Survives Whale Collision in Australia

A thrilling and extraordinary incident unfolded off the coast of Australia earlier this week, leaving one surfer with a remarkable tale to tell. Jason Breen, also known as “Jaws” among his friends, experienced a once-in-a-lifetime encounter while enjoying the water at Mona Vale Beach in Sydney. What started as a regular day of wing-foiling quickly turned into a heart-stopping moment as a massive whale leaped out of the ocean and slammed into Breen.

In his own words, Breen described the surreal experience captured on his GoPro camera as he wing-foiled across the water. Out of nowhere, the majestic creature emerged, crashing into him without warning. The force of the impact sent Breen flying off his board and pulled him underwater. Miraculously, he managed to regain his composure, climbed back onto his board, and filmed himself stating the unbelievable truth: “I just got hit by a whale.”

Breen recounted how the whale became entangled in his leg rope, dragging him approximately 30 feet beneath the surface. Thankfully, the leash broke, freeing him from beneath the massive mammal’s body. Breen admits that he was incredibly fortunate to escape the situation without significant injuries. Had the whale been covered in barnacles, as whales often are, the outcome may have been far more severe.

Reflecting on his miraculous survival, Breen considers the entire incident to be a one-in-a-million occurrence. With an ocean as vast as it is, the fact that someone was there to capture the moment on film was nothing short of extraordinary. Breen credits sheer coincidence for the presence of a bystander filming from a headland and the convenient positioning of his GoPro.

While this encounter may seem chilling, it serves as a reminder of the awe-inspiring power and beauty of marine wildlife. Breen’s story will undoubtedly leave surfers and ocean enthusiasts in wonder as they continue to embark on their own adventures, knowing that even in the vastness of the sea, the extraordinary can happen.