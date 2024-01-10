“Incursion in Iktaba: Israeli Forces Target Palestinian Youths”

Israeli forces conducted a military incursion in the town of Iktaba, located in the northwest occupied West Bank, on Monday evening. Eye-witnesses and video footage reveal the indiscriminate firing of heavy gunfire into the residential area. Amidst the chaos, three young Palestinian men, identified as Yousef Ali Al-Kholi, Ahed Mousa, and Tareq Shahin, were killed by Israeli forces, while a fourth was shot and injured. The footage, capturing the horrifying incident, shows the Israeli military jeep running over the body of one of the victims. The invasion has been described by locals as an “assassination.”

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ):

Q: What happened during the incursion in Iktaba?

A: Israeli forces stormed the Palestinian town, firing heavy gunfire into the residential area. Three young Palestinian men were killed, while one was injured and detained by the Israeli forces.

Q: What was captured in the video footage?

A: The video footage shows Israeli forces indiscriminately shooting at a group of young men as they attempt to flee. One victim is seen being fired upon multiple times by an Israeli soldier, even though he appeared to be alive but incapacitated.

Q: How did the medical team respond?

A: The Israeli military blocked the entrance of ambulances at gunpoint, preventing them from reaching the victims for two hours. Only after the army’s withdrawal were the medical team allowed access.

Q: Has this incident resulted in further destruction?

A: After the Israeli military withdrew, they returned with a bulldozer, wreaking havoc in the area until the early morning. Civilian infrastructure, including roads, was destroyed, and a Palestinian home was shelled.

Q: What is the current situation in the West Bank?

A: The Israeli military has intensified its raids and crackdowns on Palestinian resistance in recent years. Since October 7, 2023, Israeli fire has led to the deaths of at least 340 Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.

Q: How has the resistance in Tulkarem been affected?

A: Despite Israeli military attempts to quash resistance, armed resistance in Tulkarem, particularly in places like Nur Shams refugee camp, continues to grow, with Palestinian youth choosing to take up arms.

Sources:

– [Mondoweiss](https://mondoweiss.net/)

– [Quds News Network](https://qudsnen.co)