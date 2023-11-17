Outrage in India as 12-Year-Old Rape Victim Pleads for Help in Disturbing Video

A shocking incident of a 12-year-old girl being raped has ignited outrage throughout India. The country was left appalled after surveillance footage captured bystanders turning away the bloodied and partially naked young girl as she desperately pleaded for help for an excruciatingly long two hours.

Following the horrific attack that took place in the city of Ujjain in Central India, the police have taken a rickshaw driver into custody, reported the BBC. The young victim was finally rescued by a Hindu priest, Rahul Sharma, who described her condition stating, “She could not speak; her eyes were swollen.” Despite his attempts to communicate with her, Sharma noted that she spoke in a language that he did not understand and was unable to write anything when given pen and paper.

The distressed girl received immediate medical attention at a nearby hospital and underwent surgery to address her injuries. According to The Tribune of India, the suspect responsible for the crime has been identified as Bharat Soni and is currently facing charges.

The surveillance video, which has deeply shaken viewers, depicts the young girl stumbling, covered in blood, and desperately knocking on doors for help. It includes a disturbing moment where a bystander waves her away, dismissing her pleas for assistance — an action that has significantly contributed to the widespread outrage surrounding the incident.

The shocking nature of this tragedy has prompted an outpouring of support from the local community. Reports indicate that even the police officers have stepped forward to donate blood in a show of solidarity with the victim. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan expressed his commitment to ensuring justice, stating, “We will take care of her in every way. She is my daughter as well as the state’s daughter, and we will ensure that the accused gets stringent punishment.”

According to the BBC, the girl had been reported missing from Stana, a city located over 430 miles away from where she was eventually found, on the previous Sunday. The emergence of the distressing video prompted authorities to question individuals who had come into contact with the girl. Ujjain police superintendent Sachin Sharma confirmed that five people were being interrogated, as the victim initially struggled to provide coherent details about her whereabouts.

This gut-wrenching incident has once again brought attention to the issue of sexual violence and the need for stricter measures to protect vulnerable individuals, particularly children, in India. It serves as a reminder of the urgent need for society to come together, support survivors, and work towards preventing such horrifying crimes from taking place.

