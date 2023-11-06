Backlash for Trudeau’s Playful Conduct in Parliament

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is facing criticism for his behavior during a session in the House of Commons. A video of Trudeau playfully sticking out his tongue and winking at newly appointed Speaker Greg Fergus has gone viral on social media. While some see it as harmless fun, others argue that such conduct is inappropriate for a Prime Minister.

The video, which was shared on various social media platforms, shows Speaker Fergus introducing Trudeau as the “honorable Prime Minister” before his address. In response, Trudeau humorously corrects him by referring to himself as “very honorable” and giving a playful wink. This lighthearted moment quickly sparked a heated debate online.

Many Canadians expressed their disappointment with Trudeau’s behavior, questioning the acceptability of such actions in parliament. One Twitter user wrote, “Tell me, Justin Trudeau, how is this behavior acceptable in parliament from our so-called PM?! What is the wink and tongue for? What an absolute joke.” Others criticized him for seemingly imitating TikTok trends, suggesting that his actions were influenced by internet culture.

However, some defended Trudeau, considering his behavior as harmless and playful. Nonetheless, critics considered it inappropriate, with comments like, “Oh, but, isn’t Justin Trudeau just precious with the wink and the tongue gesture! #Sarcasm” and “There is NO honor with you, Justin Trudeau. And stick your tongue back in your mouth. Gross!”

It is worth noting that the controversy surrounding Speaker Fergus’s appointment adds another layer of complexity to this situation. Fergus, as the first Black Canadian to hold the chair of Speaker in the House of Commons, symbolizes progress and diversity. Prime Minister Trudeau acknowledged this achievement, saying, “Today, you are the first Black Canadian to become a Speaker. It should be inspiring for all Canadians, especially younger generations who want to get involved in politics.”

While opinions on Trudeau’s conduct in parliament may differ, it is evident that this incident has sparked a broader discussion about the appropriate behavior of elected officials and the standards expected from them.