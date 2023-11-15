Army Foils Infiltration Attempt near Line of Control

The Indian Army has successfully thwarted an infiltration attempt near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district. The incident, which was captured on thermal cameras used for enhanced border surveillance, occurred in the early hours of Monday. The footage shows two individuals, believed to be terrorists from the Hizbul Mujahideen group, crossing into India through a dense forest along the LoC.

One of the terrorists, identified as Muneer Hussain, a resident of Bagyladra Poonch, was killed during the encounter. The fate of the other infiltrator remains unknown. Hussain, a self-styled Division Commander of the Hizbul Mujahideen, had a history of involvement in attacks on security forces. He had received training in arms in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) and had attended a high-level meeting of the Hizbul Mujahideen Group in Islamabad.

According to Lt Col Suneel Bartwal, a defense spokesperson, the agenda of the meeting was the revival of terrorism in Rajouri and Poonch areas. These infiltration attempts demonstrate Pakistan’s desperate efforts to send seasoned terrorists to Jammu and Kashmir in order to motivate and recruit local youth for acts of terrorism.

The Indian Army’s swift response and effective use of thermal cameras for border surveillance have once again proven crucial in countering infiltration bids. This incident serves as a reminder of the constant vigilance required to maintain peace and security in the region.

Frequently Asked Questions:

1. What is the Line of Control (LoC)?

The Line of Control (LoC) is a highly fortified and militarized de facto border dividing the Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir region from Pakistan-administered Azad Kashmir. It is a result of the ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan following the Indo-Pakistani War of 1947-48.

2. Who are the Hizbul Mujahideen?

Hizbul Mujahideen is a Pakistan-based terrorist organization operating primarily in the Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir. The group aims to merge the region with Pakistan and has been involved in numerous militant activities.

3. What is Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK)?

Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) refers to the portion of the former princely state of Jammu and Kashmir that is administered by Pakistan since the Indo-Pakistani War of 1947-48.

Source: Unknown (original article not provided)