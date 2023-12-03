In a shocking turn of events, a heart-wrenching video has emerged online, capturing the merciless attack on Ukrainian soldiers who had surrendered to Russian occupiers. The incident is believed to have taken place near Stepove, close to Avdiivka, in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. The Ukrainian Armed Forces are carefully investigating the footage to gather more information about this horrifying event.

The distressing video, which was shared on the DeepState Telegram channel, shows a group of soldiers shooting at two unarmed soldiers as they emerged from a dugout. One of the soldiers can be seen with his hands raised in a gesture of surrender, pleading for his life. The video clearly showcases the blatant disregard for human life exhibited by the attackers.

The incident unfolded when the Russians infiltrated the position of the 45th Rifle Battalion. DeepState claims that the soldiers were compelled to surrender due to a shortage of ammunition. Tragically, as soon as the second soldier emerged from the dugout, the attackers indiscriminately opened fire, snuffing out both lives in a matter of seconds.

In response to this appalling act, Ukrainska Pravda reached out to Oleksandr Shtupun, the spokesperson for the Ukrainian Defence Forces on the Tavriia front, for confirmation. Shtupun condemned the actions of the Russian occupiers, highlighting their flagrant violation of the rules and customs of warfare. He emphasized the significance of the video as undeniable evidence of their crimes and stressed that there will be no impunity for those responsible. Shtupun also mentioned that the video is currently undergoing thorough verification and documentation procedures before being shared with relevant international institutions tasked with investigating war crimes.

The release of this distressing video serves as a chilling reminder of the brutal realities faced by Ukrainian soldiers on the frontlines. It raises important questions about the morality of armed conflicts and the need for international institutions to ensure accountability for such heinous acts.

