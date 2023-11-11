Rediscovering Vladimir Putin: A Glimpse into the Past

Video footage recently uncovered from the early 1990s shows a different side of Vladimir Putin, offering a fascinating glimpse into the past of the Russian leader. This previously unseen amateur film, obtained by Finnish broadcaster YLE, captures Putin wearing a shell suit and sporting a longer haircut during a visit to Finland.

At the time, Putin was in his 40s and working as an adviser to Anatoly Sobchak, the mayor of St. Petersburg. The video shows Putin and Sobchak engaging in a friendly game of table tennis against the mayor’s bodyguards. Moments of levity break through the stern facade as Putin cracks a smile and scratches his neck.

The film also documents a fishing outing, where Putin’s then-wife, Lyudmila, is seen gutting a pike they caught. Their two daughters, Maria and Katerina, make appearances as well. This intimate footage provides a rare insight into the personal life of the man who holds immense political power.

The video was shot at a corporate hospitality villa owned by a Finnish company that imported timber from Russia. Located on the island of Torsö, the villa became a temporary respite for Putin and his companions during their visit to Finland’s southern coast.

During this period, Putin’s career was on the rise as he transitioned from a KGB intelligence officer to a key figure in Sobchak’s administration. Responsible for trade deals and foreign investment as head of the committee on external relations, Putin faced the first stirrings of corruption allegations.

The YLE source that obtained the footage described Lyudmila Putina as “very pleasant,” although there was a noticeable distance between Putin and others. He was portrayed as restrained when it came to alcohol and cigarettes, and the video confirms this by showing him having a relaxed lunch with beer and wine, chewing his food vigorously.

One striking moment captured in the video is when Putin jokes about the market economy, which had recently been introduced in Russia following the collapse of communism. This demonstrates the evolving political landscape during that time and Putin’s ability to adapt and navigate these changes.

Though Putin’s later appearances as Russia’s prime minister and president have projected a strong and authoritative image, this unearthed footage reveals a different side of the leader. It is a far cry from the macho and dictatorial persona that has come to be associated with him in recent years.

