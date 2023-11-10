Ukraine’s Amphibious Landing in Annexed Crimea Shakes Russia

A recent video has surfaced, revealing Ukraine’s daring amphibious landing in the annexed Crimea, where its special operations forces engaged in combat with Russian troops. The one-minute-long clip, published by Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence on YouTube, showcases the covert operation undertaken by Ukrainian soldiers under the cover of night. Although the exact date of the operation remains undisclosed, Kyiv officials confirmed that two units of Ukrainian soldiers were involved.

The authenticity of Ukraine’s claims has yet to be independently verified. Newsweek reached out to Russia’s Defense Ministry for comment, but no response has been received thus far. Despite the lack of official confirmation, Andriy Yusov, a representative of Ukraine’s defense intelligence service, disclosed that both sides suffered casualties. While acknowledging losses among Ukrainian defenders, Yusov asserted that the Russian occupiers suffered significantly more fatalities and injuries.

Ukraine’s defense intelligence service further announced through its Telegram channel that the “Stugna and Bratstvo special operations units” successfully landed on the Crimean peninsula and engaged in combat with Russian forces. The operation was marked by a resolute declaration: “Crimea will be Ukrainian! Glory to Ukraine!”

These developments come at a time when Russia’s grip on Crimea appears to be weakening. Satellite images taken on October 1 and 2 indicated that Russia’s Black Sea Fleet is relocating from Sevastopol in Crimea to Novorossiysk and Feodosia in southern Russia. The new positioning of the fleet signifies a shift in Russia’s defensive strategy, potentially due to heightened tensions in the region.

In a related incident, Ukraine launched a missile attack on the Black Sea Fleet headquarters in Sevastopol on September 22, reportedly resulting in the deaths of several high-ranking officers. This attack is viewed as part of Ukraine’s preliminary measures in its quest to reclaim the region from Russian control.

These recent events suggest a growing determination on Ukraine’s part to challenge Russian influence in Crimea. As tensions escalate, the world watches closely, anticipating the potential consequences and the future of this long-standing conflict.