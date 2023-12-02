A shocking video has surfaced online, capturing a disturbing incident involving Russian soldiers allegedly executing surrendering Ukrainian troops. The footage, believed to have been recorded near Avdiivka, shows two Ukrainian soldiers emerging from a dugout with their hands raised in surrender. However, rather than honoring the rules of war, the Russian soldiers crouch down and open fire, resulting in the death of the defenseless prisoners.

This distressing video, shared by Ukrainian blogger Deep State, quickly spread across social media platforms, sparking outrage and condemnation from individuals worldwide. Maria Drutska, reacting to the video, declared the Russian soldiers as “war criminals.” The incident adds to the list of documented cases where Russian troops have been accused of killing unarmed Ukrainian soldiers, igniting further concerns and apprehension.

While the authenticity of the video has not been independently verified, such acts of violence against Ukrainian troops by Russian forces have tragically occurred in the past. In April, another video surfaced, exposing Russian soldiers beheading a Ukrainian soldier, further highlighting the brutality of the conflict. Additionally, in a heartbreaking moment captured on video in March, an unarmed Ukrainian POW was mercilessly gunned down after proclaiming “Glory to Ukraine.” The soldier’s defiant words, “Slava Ukraini,” have since become a symbol of resistance against Moscow’s ongoing aggression.

The Ukrainian government has yet to comment on this specific incident, leaving many questioning the official response. However, it is imperative to note that these incidents are not isolated, but rather indicative of a harrowing pattern of Russian soldiers disregarding the principles of war and basic human decency.

