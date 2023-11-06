Chinese Coast Guard Interferes with Philippine Military Resupply Mission in the South China Sea

In a recent incident in the South China Sea, Chinese Coast Guard cutters disrupted a resupply mission by the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) to Second Thomas Shoal. According to a spokesperson from the Philippines Coast Guard, the Chinese Coast Guard fired water cannons and conducted dangerous maneuvers to block and separate the Philippine vessels from the supply boats.

As the Philippine Coast Guard patrol vessels approached Sabina Shoal, the rendezvous point with the supply boats, they spotted China Coast Guard ship CCG 5304 in the area, allegedly waiting for the resupply mission. Two other People’s Liberation Army Navy ships were also present nearby. The Chinese ships shadowed the Philippines flotilla and conducted maneuvers to hinder the mission. At one point, Chinese Coast Guard ships fired water cannons at the Philippine supply boats.

Despite the Chinese interference, one of the supply boats managed to reach its destination, grounded landing ship tank BRP Sierra Madre. The Philippines maintains its claim on Second Thomas Shoal through the Sierra Madre, which serves as an outpost manned by Philippine Marines. China, however, maintains a blockade on the outpost using Chinese Coast Guard ships.

The actions of the Chinese Coast Guard drew condemnations from several nations, including the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, France, Japan, Germany, and the European Union. The State Department spokesperson warned that attacks on Philippine vessels or aircraft would invoke the U.S. mutual defense commitments under the U.S.-Philippines Mutual Defense Treaty.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. of the Philippines issued formal protests on China’s actions and emphasized the country’s determination to assert its sovereignty over the South China Sea. He called for continued communication to resolve the ongoing challenges in the region.

This incident highlights the ongoing tensions in the South China Sea, where multiple countries have competing territorial claims. The actions of the Chinese Coast Guard raise concerns about the freedom of navigation and the potential for further escalations in the region. Communication and diplomatic efforts will be crucial in finding a peaceful resolution to these issues.