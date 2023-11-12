A recently surfaced video has brought to light a dramatic incident involving a Russian tank. The footage depicts the tank driving over a mine, resulting in a catastrophic chain of events. The vehicle catches fire, billowing smoke as it hurtles uncontrollably towards a body of water, ultimately sinking in flames. The fate of the tank’s crew remains uncertain.

The tank in question was reportedly destroyed by 155-mm remote anti-armor mine ammunition known as “RAAMS.” This ammunition, employed by fighters from the 44th separate artillery brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, proved to be a formidable adversary to the Russian tank. It seems that US-supplied remote anti-armor mines, fired in shells, were particularly effective in neutralizing these armored vehicles.

The incident occurred during the intense battles to liberate the settlement of Novoprokopivka. Located in the Zaporizhzhia Oblast of Ukraine, Novoprokopivka has become a crucial focal point in the country’s ongoing counteroffensive against Russian forces. Ukrainian troops, making steady progress in the region, have successfully gained ground in Novoprokopivka and the nearby village of Verbove.

Notably, a video posted on Telegram by an anonymous source alleges that the Russian tank was destroyed by Ukrainian forces using RAAMS ammunition. However, the authenticity of the video has not been independently verified by reliable sources.

As Ukraine continues its advances towards Novoprokopivka, it is apparent that the conflict is far from over. The Institute for the Study of War reports that geolocated footage suggests that Russian control over a trench line west of Verbove has been diminished. This development, combined with Ukrainian forces inching closer to the outskirts of Novoprokopivka, indicates a shifting dynamic in the region.

With each passing day, the situation in Zaporizhzhia grows more intense. Ukrainian Tavriisk Group of Forces Commander Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi hinted at upcoming “good news” from the Zaporizhia operational direction, though no specific details were provided. Nonetheless, these developments serve as a testament to the resilience and determination of Ukrainian troops as they continue to confront the challenges posed by Russian aggression.

FAQ:

Q: What is RAAMS?

A: RAAMS stands for Remote Anti-Armor Mine System, a type of ammunition used to neutralize armored vehicles.

Q: How effective are remote anti-armor mines?

A: Remote anti-armor mines, especially when deployed in shells, have proven to be highly effective in disabling tanks and other armored vehicles.

Q: Has the authenticity of the video been confirmed?

A: As of now, the video has not been independently verified by reliable sources.

Q: What is the significance of Novoprokopivka in the conflict?

A: Novoprokopivka has become a crucial frontline in Ukraine’s counteroffensive against Russian forces. Its liberation is a key priority for Ukrainian troops.

Q: Are Ukrainian forces gaining ground in the region?

A: Yes, Ukrainian forces have made notable gains in Novoprokopivka and the nearby village of Verbove, indicating a shifting dynamic in the area.

