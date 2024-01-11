Ukraine’s Path to Peace: A Global Effort for Victory

In a historic decision, the European Union leaders have opened talks with Ukraine about its potential membership in the organization. This move signifies a ray of hope for millions of Ukrainians who have endured years of war and hardships. The message is clear – Ukraine belongs at the heart of Europe.

On the other hand, Russian President Vladimir Putin paints a different picture of Ukraine’s future. In a televised press conference, Putin made it clear that Russia’s political and military aims remain unchanged – the subjugation of Ukraine. This showcases the reality of Russia today, a regime built on lies, militaristic nationalism, and a reliance on external conflicts to distract from internal issues.

While Putin pushes for a prolonged war, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is striving for a sustainable peace. The global consequences of Russia’s invasion, ranging from energy costs to food shortages, have prompted Ukrainian officials to collaborate with counterparts from over 80 countries. They are working together to deliver on Ukraine’s “peace formula,” a 10-point plan proposed by President Zelensky.

The national security advisers of these countries will gather in Davos, Switzerland, on January 14 to continue crafting a framework for lasting peace. The international community must rally behind this endeavor. It is crucial to support Ukraine in its pursuit of peace and ensure a free and independent Ukraine prevails.

To achieve lasting peace, Ukraine must first defeat Russia on the battlefield and restore its territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders. With the support of Western-supplied weapons, Ukrainian armed forces have already made significant progress, reclaiming over 50% of the land captured by Russia since 2022. Modern air defense systems have also mitigated the effectiveness of Russia’s attacks on Ukrainian cities.

However, Russia shows no signs of ending its war of aggression anytime soon. If military support for Ukraine wavers, the consequences will be dire not just for Europe but for the whole world. A Ukrainian defeat would embolden Russia to threaten more of its neighbors and destabilize the global order. It is essential for Ukraine’s allies to step up their support, demonstrating their commitment to “as long as it takes” to ensure Ukraine’s security.

The Kyiv Security Compact, a joint declaration of support for Ukraine, outlines the key principles for long-term security guarantees from Ukraine’s allies. With 32 countries having signed on to this declaration, bilateral agreements are being discussed to provide Ukrainian forces with the necessary weapons to defeat Russia on the battlefield. These commitments refute Putin’s narrative that Western support for Ukraine is weakening.

To secure victory, Ukraine must harness the economic and industrial might of the democratic world. European countries, in particular, should prepare their defense industries to support Ukraine in this war. Multiyear contracts for weapons and guarantees can provide certainty to defense companies, enabling them to ramp up production. Furthermore, Ukraine itself needs support in developing its defense industry. Together, the West can outproduce Russia, showcasing the unwinnability of Putin’s war.

In addition to military support, moving Ukraine towards EU membership is paramount. It offers the political and financial framework necessary for Ukraine’s recovery and reconstruction. This will also ensure that Russia can never threaten Europe’s security again.

In conclusion, peace in Ukraine requires a global effort for victory. It necessitates defeating Russia on the battlefield and restoring Ukraine’s territorial integrity. It demands the unwavering support of Ukraine’s allies, economic and industrial cooperation, and progress towards EU membership. Only then can Ukraine truly achieve lasting peace and secure its place in the heart of Europe.

