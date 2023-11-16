A New Chapter in Ukraine’s Defense: Advanced Missiles to Bolster Counter-Offensive Against Russia

In a significant development for Ukraine’s defense efforts, US President Joe Biden has announced plans to provide the country with advanced long-range missiles. This strategic move aims to assist Ukraine in its ongoing counter-offensive against Russia’s invasion. Biden, in a conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, confirmed that Kyiv will receive ATACMS long-range missiles with an impressive range of 190 miles. These missiles will empower Ukraine to strike Russian targets deep behind the front line, providing them with a substantial advantage.

This news comes after reports that at least one Ukrainian missile hit the headquarters of Russia’s Black Sea fleet in annexed Crimea. These precise strikes were executed using Storm Shadow missiles, which have a range of 150 miles and are supplied by Britain and France. The Russian defense ministry responded by activating its air defense systems, successfully shooting down five missiles. Immediate measures were taken to contain the resulting blaze, with additional emergency forces deployed to the area.

Furthermore, Ukrainian tanks have achieved a major breakthrough by penetrating Putin’s final line of defense in western Zaporizhia Oblast. The Institute for the Study of War acknowledged that this is the first instance of Ukrainian tanks advancing through Russia’s formidable defensive layers of anti-tank ditches and obstacles. The Ukrainian forces’ progress signifies a turning point in the conflict and demonstrates their increasing capabilities on the battlefield.

With the assistance of these advanced long-range missiles, Ukraine’s defense strategy is set to take a new direction. The provision of ATACMS missiles by the United States will significantly enhance Ukraine’s offensive capabilities and strengthen its position against Russian aggression. This strategic support from the US demonstrates a deepening commitment to Ukraine’s defense and sends a clear message of solidarity with the Ukrainian people.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. What are long-range missiles?

Long-range missiles are weapons with the ability to cover substantial distances, typically with precision targeting capabilities. They play a crucial role in modern warfare by allowing forces to engage targets far beyond their immediate vicinity.

2. What is a counter-offensive?

A counter-offensive refers to a military operation launched by a defending force in response to an enemy’s offensive actions. It aims to regain lost territory or weaken the enemy’s position.

3. What is the significance of penetrating Putin’s final line of defense?

Penetrating Putin’s final line of defense is a significant milestone for Ukraine’s military. It indicates their ability to overcome the formidable obstacles and defenses set up by Russian forces, potentially turning the tide of the conflict and gaining strategic advantage.

4. How will advanced long-range missiles empower Ukraine in its defense efforts?

The provision of advanced long-range missiles will enable Ukraine to strike Russian targets located deep behind the front line. This will disrupt the enemy’s operations, weaken their positions, and provide Ukraine with an enhanced offensive capability.

5. What does this announcement mean for the United States’ relationship with Ukraine?

The United States’ decision to provide Ukraine with advanced long-range missiles demonstrates a deepening commitment to Ukraine’s defense and support for its efforts against Russian aggression. It highlights the strengthening relationship between the two nations and signifies solidarity in the face of the ongoing conflict.

