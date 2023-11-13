Vice President Kamala Harris Focuses on Strengthening Partnerships in Southeast Asia

Vice President Kamala Harris is set to make her third trip to Southeast Asia, attending an international summit in Jakarta, Indonesia. The visit aims to dispel any doubts about the United States’ commitment to the region, especially in light of President Joe Biden’s absence.

Harris has been actively engaging with Southeast Asia, having already visited more countries in the region than any other continent. Her repeated visits and meetings in Washington have solidified her role as a vital representative for the administration in countering Chinese influence by strengthening a network of partnerships.

This trip is an important opportunity for Harris to enhance her foreign policy credentials as she prepares for a challenging campaign year. Although there have been criticisms from Republican presidential candidates, questioning her preparedness to step up if President Biden cannot finish his second term due to his age, John Kirby, a White House national security spokesman, emphasized the significance of Harris’ focus on alliances and partnerships in the Indo-Pacific.

However, the decision of President Biden to skip the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit has caused some frustration. The president’s planned visits to India and Vietnam around the same time make his absence stand out even more. ASEAN, although representing 10 nations and more than 650 million people, is struggling to assert its central role in the region. The organization has yet to resolve civil unrest in Myanmar and faces challenges in addressing territorial disputes in the South China Sea. Additionally, internal divisions arise over the global competition between the United States and China, with different member countries having varied alignments.

Despite these challenges, the presence of Vice President Harris at the ASEAN summit demonstrates the United States’ ongoing commitment to Southeast Asia. Harris’ attendance signifies America’s attention and dedication, even if the summit does not yield immediate progress on key issues. By actively engaging with Southeast Asian leaders, the United States aims to build stronger partnerships and counter the aggressive approach of China in the region. Harris’ role is vital in ensuring that the United States maintains its position as a powerful global force.

