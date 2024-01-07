Breaking News: Cultural Fusion Attracts Global Delegates at Vibrant Gujarat Summit

The upcoming Vibrant Gujarat Summit is set to make waves as it offers a unique experience for its delegates. This three-day event, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, promises to be a gateway to the future as it celebrates 20 years of Vibrant Gujarat’s success.

Focusing on sustainability, innovation, and transformation, the Summit will gather 136 delegates from 34 partner countries. These international participants will have the opportunity to indulge in a diverse range of vegetarian delicacies specially curated for the event.

In collaboration with Leela Hotel, the organizers have created an exclusive vegetarian thali that will captivate the taste buds of the attendees. Aptly named the “Vibrant Bharat Thali,” this culinary extravaganza will feature a variety of authentic Indian dishes.

The first day’s meal, called “Taste of India,” will showcase the rich flavors from different regions of the country. From fragrant biryanis to savory curries, the delegates will embark on a culinary journey through India’s diverse gastronomy.

On the second day, the focus shifts to Gujarat’s local flavors with a special dinner titled “The Taste of Gujarat.” Delegates will savor traditional dishes such as khichdi and curry, showcasing the state’s culinary heritage.

The Vibrant Gujarat Summit doesn’t stop at serving sumptuous meals. It also emphasizes sustainability and aims to create a low carbon footprint event. Hotel Leela’s General Manager, Vikas Sood, proudly states that they will serve pure vegetarian food to ensure an eco-friendly experience.

Apart from the culinary delights, delegates will engage in high-level discussions on topics like industry 4.0, sustainable manufacturing, renewable energy, and technology and innovation. With seminars and conferences tailored to address global challenges, the Summit serves as a platform to foster collaboration and knowledge sharing.

As we eagerly await the vibrant festivities, the state of Gujarat and its capital, Gandhinagar, are abuzz with preparations. All eyes are on this prestigious event, which promises to leave a lasting impression on the attendees and put Gujarat on the world map.

