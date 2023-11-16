Veterans Provide Assistance to Americans Leaving Gaza amid Challenging Evacuation Efforts

Amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, evacuating Americans from the region has proven to be a more complicated task compared to recent civilian rescue missions, according to a special operations veteran. The Special Operations Association of America (SOAA), a Washington D.C.-based veteran group, has been actively working to aid Americans in leaving the Middle East, including a Massachusetts family that was successfully evacuated from Gaza recently.

Army veteran Alex Plitsas, a board member for the SOAA, expressed the difficulties faced in evacuating foreign nationals from Gaza. He compared the situation to the evacuation efforts in Afghanistan during the United States’ withdrawal in 2021, stating that “getting people out of Afghanistan was easier than getting them out of Gaza.” However, instead of quoting Plitsas directly, it can be said that he found evacuating civilians from the Gaza Strip more challenging compared to the 2021 U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken testified before a Senate committee, informing them that approximately 1,000 Americans and their family members were still trapped in Gaza and seeking to leave amidst the ongoing conflict. The State Department confirmed that, as of Wednesday and Thursday, 79 U.S. citizens and their family members had managed to leave Gaza through the Rafah crossing in Egypt.

The evacuation process has faced several obstacles since Hamas launched its attack on Israel on October 7. State Department officials in October blamed Hamas for impeding the departure of foreign nationals from the Gaza Strip. However, according to a lawyer representing a stranded family, a senior State Department official revealed through email correspondence that the failure to establish diplomatic agreements between Israel, Egypt, and Hamas was a major factor contributing to the challenges faced in evacuating civilians. In essence, the negotiations between Egypt, Hamas, and Israel regarding the opening of the border gate have posed significant obstacles to the evacuation efforts.

Plitsas explained the complex dynamics at play, mentioning that Egypt, Hamas, and Israel all have their own interests and demands associated with the ability to allow people to leave Gaza. He pointed out that Western states desire the safe evacuation of their citizens, while Hamas and Egypt may have their respective conditions for opening the gate.

While acknowledging the challenging task faced by government negotiators, Plitsas commended their efforts. He emphasized that the situation in Gaza is more complicated as compared to Afghanistan, where rescue organizations primarily dealt with the Taliban. Plitsas highlighted that the Taliban in 2021 were making efforts to build goodwill with Western nations by reopening the Kabul airport to facilitate the evacuation of civilians. Conversely, the security situation in Gaza has resulted in a complete lockdown, making it difficult for SOAA’s volunteers to physically assist Americans stranded in the region. The organization has been able to extend remote assistance to Americans only once they have crossed the border.

In recent developments, 79 out of the 400 Americans who were granted permission to leave Gaza have successfully crossed into Egypt, as confirmed by the U.S. State Department. Plitsas expressed cautious optimism as more Americans have been able to leave the area but emphasized the need for continued attention and efforts until all civilians are safely evacuated and the conflict is resolved.

