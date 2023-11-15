Veteran State Department Official Resigns over U.S.’s Unwavering Support for Israel during Conflict with Hamas

In a surprising turn of events, a high-ranking official from the State Department has tendered his resignation, citing the United States’ “blind support” for Israel in its ongoing conflict with Hamas. Josh Paul, who served as the director of congressional and public affairs for the State Department’s Bureau of Political-Military Affairs for over a decade, voiced his concerns about the U.S.’s continued provision of lethal arms to Israel.

Paul’s resignation letter, which was posted on LinkedIn, expressed his belief that the response of Israel and the unwavering American support for it will only perpetuate the suffering of both Israeli and Palestinian people. He criticized what he saw as an impulsive reaction from the Biden administration, driven by confirmation bias, political convenience, intellectual bankruptcy, and bureaucratic inertia. Paul stated, “Blind support for one side is destructive in the long term to the interests of the people on both sides. I fear we are repeating the same mistakes of the past decades, and I choose not to be a part of it any longer.”

Having personal ties to both sides of the conflict, Paul’s decision to resign came from a place of deep concern. His expertise in Israeli counterterrorism and civil rights, as well as his previous role in advancing security sector governance within the Palestinian Authority, lent weight to his arguments.

While the State Department acknowledged Paul’s concerns, spokesperson Matt Miller reiterated the U.S.’s unwavering support for Israel’s right to defend itself. Miller emphasized that President Biden and Secretary of State Blinken have made it clear that they expect Israel to abide by international law in its self-defense.

This resignation comes at a crucial time, coinciding with President Biden’s visit to Israel, where he reaffirmed his support for the country and pledged an “unprecedented support package for Israel’s defense.” Biden also announced a significant amount of humanitarian aid for both the Gaza Strip and the West Bank.

As the conflict continues to escalate, it is worth acknowledging the human cost of the violence. As of now, over 3,700 people have been killed and more than 13,000 injured in Gaza, while in Israel, 1,400 people have lost their lives, and 3,500 have been wounded.

