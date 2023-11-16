The End of an Era: Remembering Mangosuthu Buthelezi

The world mourns the loss of a political legend as Mangosuthu Buthelezi, a prominent leader of the apartheid-era in South Africa, passes away at the age of 95. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the news, paying tribute to Buthelezi’s significant contributions to the nation.

Buthelezi, also known as the Prince of KwaPhindangene, played a pivotal role in the country’s history. As the Traditional Prime Minister to the Zulu Monarch and Nation, he was a respected figure in both political and cultural spheres. His impact on South Africa’s liberation struggle and the subsequent transition to democracy cannot be understated.

Born on August 27, 1928, in the town of Mahlabatini, Buthelezi came from a lineage of Zulu chiefs. His political journey began during his studies at South African Native College (now the University of Fort Hare) when he joined the Youth League of the African National Congress (ANC). However, his political activities led to his expulsion from the ANC.

In the 1970s, Buthelezi founded the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), originally a movement that later evolved into a political party. Despite sharing a common goal of ending apartheid with the ANC, tensions between the two grew, and they became fierce rivals.

The IFP gained significant support in KwaZulu and Natal provinces, as well as among Zulu laborers in other regions. However, this support also led to clashes, with the ANC accusing Buthelezi and his party of collaborating with apartheid’s white rulers. The conflicts took a devastating toll, leading to the loss of thousands of lives.

The turning point came during the historic 1994 elections, when the IFP, at the eleventh hour, decided to participate instead of boycotting the vote. Buthelezi secured a seat in the National Assembly and received a significant appointment as the Minister of Home Affairs in Nelson Mandela’s coalition government.

President Ramaphosa acknowledged Buthelezi’s leadership and praised his unwavering commitment to both politics and culture. The Inkatha Freedom Party, as well as the Zulu Nation and the Royal Household, join the nation in mourning his loss.

Details regarding funeral and memorial arrangements will be announced in the coming days. As the world bids farewell to Mangosuthu Buthelezi, his legacy as a prominent figure in shaping the modern South Africa will forever be remembered.

