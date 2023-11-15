New Article Title: The Strategic Battle Beneath the Surface: Israel’s Lengthy Campaign Against Hamas Tunnels

Israel’s battle against Hamas in the Gaza Strip is not just confined to the surface; it extends deep underground. For years, Hamas has meticulously constructed a network of tunnels to serve as the backbone of its operations. These tunnels present significant challenges for Israeli forces as they seek to eliminate this intricate web.

Experts warn that completely wiping out the vast network of tunnels will be a slow and arduous task, potentially taking months to accomplish. Richard Outzen, a non-resident senior fellow at the Atlantic Council and senior fellow at the Jamestown Foundation, emphasizes the difficulty Israel will face in this endeavor.

While the full extent of the tunnel network remains unclear, it is estimated to stretch hundreds of kilometers across the enclave, with depths ranging from 15 to 60 meters. In 2021, the Israeli army revealed that there were approximately 300 kilometers of tunnels beneath the strip. Some tunnels are equipped with essential infrastructure such as oxygen tanks, water pipes, and electricity lights. Al Jazeera Arabic provided exclusive footage showing concrete-reinforced corridors leading to underground offices and weapon storage rooms.

The tunnel system is believed to have two layers: a periphery consisting of shallower tunnels that can be more easily destroyed from the surface, and a core where command centers, weapon caches, missiles, and even Israeli captives are believed to be located. These tunnels give Hamas fighters the ability to launch surprise attacks and move swiftly across the strip, evading Israeli surveillance.

Andreas Krieg, an associate professor at King’s College London, highlights the significance of Hamas’s tunnel network. He explains that Hamas has dedicated extensive resources to dig these tunnels over the past 17 years, seeing them as a critical element of their resilience and combating Israeli forces. Krieg states that Israel’s technological advantage becomes nullified when engaged in this low-tech subterranean warfare.

The roots of the tunnel system date back more than two decades, originating from the 1980s when tunnels were employed for smuggling goods from Egypt. Local farmers initially dug wells for irrigation purposes, later repurposing these techniques to excavate deeper tunnels. The sandy and clay-like soil of the coastal strip facilitated easy digging. However, it was in 2001 that armed groups first used tunnels to launch attacks, permanently etching the strategic importance of these underground passages in Israeli history.

Following Hamas’s rise to power in 2007, the tunnels became the lifeline for the blockaded Gaza Strip, offering a means to circumvent the suffocating control imposed by Israel. Tunnels became the conduit for food, goods, weapons, and even exotic animals into Gaza.

As tensions escalated between Israel and Hamas in the recent conflict, Israel launched airstrikes in Gaza, targeting the underground tunnel network. In response, Hamas has denied the existence of fighters utilizing these tunnels beneath civilian infrastructure. Meanwhile, Israel’s military justifies its targeting of civilian and medical facilities by claiming the tunnels serve as bases for Hamas operations. Human rights groups have accused Israel of failing to take adequate precautions, resulting in civilian casualties and potential breaches of international law.

The formidable challenge for Israel lies in reaching the core of the tunnel network. Subterranean strikes cannot sufficiently eradicate this intricate system. Control over all entry and exit points is crucial, but this operation is both time-consuming and dangerous. Furthermore, even after an area is deemed clear, hidden tunnel shafts could enable Hamas fighters to launch surprise attacks from behind.

While techniques such as pouring wet cement or sewage have been used in the past to block tunnels, they are ineffective against networks with multiple entry and exit points. Soldiers entering the tunnels face numerous hazards, including limited visibility, lack of oxygen, and the constant threat of ambushes and booby traps.

Analysts believe that Israel’s strategy will involve a combination of tactics, including targeted raids into high-value tunnels, strategic airstrikes where tunnels are close to the surface, and demolition operations to disable the network.

Israel’s campaign against Hamas tunnels presents a formidable challenge that necessitates a careful and prolonged approach. As the battle shifts to the subterranean realm, Israel must navigate the complexities of underground warfare to secure its objectives.

