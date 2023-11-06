New Title: “The Growing Tensions Between India and Canada Over Alleged Government Involvement in Sikh Activist Assassination”

In a shocking turn of events, the Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, announced in parliament that there were credible allegations of Indian government involvement in the assassination of Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. This revelation has led to a heated diplomatic exchange between the two countries, with Canada expelling a top Indian diplomat and India responding by expelling a Canadian diplomat. Trade talks have been halted, and both countries have issued travel advisories against each other. The situation escalated further when India suspended all visa applications for Canadians, citing security threats and accusing Canada of being a safe haven for terrorists.

While the evidence supporting these allegations has not been made public, Trudeau’s confidence in making such a statement implies a significant level of confidence in the evidence Canada possesses. This revelation has taken analysts by surprise, as foreign killings have not historically been part of India’s intelligence strategy. However, some believe that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, India’s position on the world stage has become more prominent and influential.

India’s external intelligence agency, the research and analysis wing (RAW), has long been involved in activities in neighboring countries such as Pakistan, Bangladesh, Myanmar, and Afghanistan. However, it has never been accused of extrajudicial killings on foreign soil. If Canada’s investigation into Nijjar’s killing leads to arrests or judicial actions against senior figures in RAW, it could have direct implications for Modi and his inner circle.

The allegations have also brought attention to the Khalistan movement, which fights for Punjab to become an independent Sikh state. While support for the movement has largely dissipated within Punjab, the BJP government continues to portray it as a significant threat to India’s unity. The dispute between India and Canada over these allegations is rooted in historical events, such as the 1985 Air India bombings carried out by Khalistani militants in retaliation for the Indian army’s crackdown during Operation Blue Star.

These recent tensions highlight the complex dynamics between India and Canada and the potential impact they might have on their diplomatic, trade, and security relations. The outcome of Canada’s investigation into Nijjar’s assassination and India’s response will be crucial in determining the future direction of this strained relationship. It remains to be seen whether these allegations will reshape India’s intelligence strategies and its position on the world stage.