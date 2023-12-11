Failing to Address the Crisis: Climate Summit Draft Removed Call to Phase Out Fossil Fuels

Climate advocates are expressing concern over the potential failure of the COP28 climate summit due to the removal of a call to phase out fossil fuels in a new draft of the core agreement. This omission has drawn criticism as fossil fuels are the main contributors to the climate crisis.

The draft, which was released later than expected on Monday, includes ambiguous language regarding fossil fuels to appease oil-producing nations that opposed the measure. It urges countries to take actions to reduce pollution that “could” involve reducing the consumption and production of oil, coal, and gas. However, experts and observers have criticized the draft for its lack of specific timelines and vague language.

Over 100 countries participating in the Dubai talks initially supported the inclusion of language to phase out fossil fuels, and many are likely to voice their opposition during future sessions. On the other hand, countries like Saudi Arabia, which have consistently opposed any references to fossil fuels in the agreement, may attempt to further weaken the text.

If the current draft does not receive widespread support, negotiators may have to return to the debate, further delaying progress.

Previous drafts had included options calling for the phase-out of climate-polluting oil, gas, and coal, which was seen as a positive sign for a stronger summit agreement compared to previous years. However, the omission of these options in the latest draft has raised concerns among climate advocates.

Prominent climate advocate and former US Vice President Al Gore criticized the updated draft, stating that the summit is on the verge of failure. He emphasized the urgent need to phase out fossil fuels and expressed disappointment in the draft’s language, which appeared to cater to the demands of oil-producing nations.

The secretary-general of the oil-producing group OPEC, Haitham Al Ghais, had previously called on members and allies to reject any language targeting fossil fuels. Echoing this sentiment, he emphasized the importance of protecting his group’s prosperity and future.

The new draft emphasizes the need to reduce planet-warming emissions and presents various options for achieving this goal. These options include reducing both the consumption and production of fossil fuels to achieve net-zero emissions by or before 2050, in accordance with scientific recommendations. Additionally, the draft suggests the global expansion of renewable energy capacity.

Despite some progress, COP28 President Sultan Al Jaber acknowledged that more work needs to be done on all items, including fossil fuel language. Al Jaber, who is also the head of the UAE’s state-owned oil company, attracted controversy at the summit due to his previous comments questioning the scientific basis for phasing out fossil fuels to combat climate change. He later clarified his commitment to climate science and acknowledged the inevitability and necessity of reducing fossil fuel use.

The latest draft, released after marathon negotiations, has met with resistance from various parties. The Alliance of Small Island States (AOSIS), an intergovernmental organization, has already stated that its members will not endorse the agreement in its current form. AOSIS criticizes the negotiations for lacking transparency and inclusivity.

Cedric Schuster, a Samoan politician and chair of AOSIS, expressed the group’s refusal to “sign our death certificate” by agreeing to a text that lacks strong commitments to phase out fossil fuels. The draft has also been criticized by the United States, with the State Department calling for substantial strengthening, and by the European Union, whose lead negotiators deemed it insufficient.

As the climate summit approaches its conclusion, the future of the agreement remains uncertain. The removal of the call to phase out fossil fuels has raised concerns about the effectiveness and ambition of the final outcome. The international community must come together to address the urgent issue of climate change and ensure that concrete and robust measures are taken to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and transition to cleaner energy sources.

FAQs

What is COP28? COP28 refers to the 28th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). It is an international gathering where countries discuss and negotiate actions to address the global climate crisis. Why is the removal of the call to phase out fossil fuels concerning? Fossil fuels, such as oil, coal, and gas, are major contributors to greenhouse gas emissions and climate change. Phasing out their use is crucial in mitigating the climate crisis and transitioning to cleaner and renewable energy sources. What are the concerns with the new draft’s language on fossil fuels? The new draft’s ambiguous language and lack of concrete timelines for reducing fossil fuel consumption and production have drawn criticism. Many experts and observers argue that stronger commitments and specific targets are needed to effectively address the climate crisis. What are the potential consequences if the current draft does not receive widespread support? If the current draft does not receive sufficient support, negotiators may need to return to the debate, causing further delays in achieving an agreement. This could prolong the conference and hinder progress in addressing the climate crisis. What role do oil-producing nations play in the negotiation process? Oil-producing nations, such as Saudi Arabia, have been opposed to any references to fossil fuels in the agreement. Their opposition can influence the final outcome and potentially weaken measures aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions and transitioning to renewable energy sources.

(Original article source: CNN)