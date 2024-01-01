Venice Implements New Measures to Tackle Mass Tourism

Venice, the renowned Italian city plagued by the challenges of mass tourism, is taking steps to address the issue. In an effort to combat overcrowding and improve the management of tourist groups, the city has introduced new regulations that will be enforced from June 2024. These measures include limiting tourist walking groups to a maximum of 25 people and banning the use of loudspeakers during tours.

The restriction on group sizes comes as Venice strives to strike a better balance between the needs of its residents and the demands of its visitors. With half the capacity of a standard tourist coach, the new limit aims to mitigate the impact of large groups on the city’s narrow streets, bridges, and passageways. Furthermore, the ban on loudspeakers seeks to reduce confusion and disturbance caused by amplified voices, thereby enhancing the overall experience for both tourists and locals.

The resolution proposing these measures will first need to be approved by the City Council before it can be implemented. However, the introduction of the trial visitors fee of €5 ($5.40) for day trippers earlier this year demonstrates the city’s commitment to taking effective action against mass tourism.

Venice’s decision to address the issue of mass tourism is not without cause. The effects of climate change and the incessant influx of tourists have presented significant challenges for the city. Moreover, UNESCO recently recommended that Venice be added to its heritage danger list, urging the Italian government to prioritize addressing the long-standing problems faced by the city.

With these new measures, Venice hopes to promote sustainable tourism while ensuring the protection and safety of the city. By limiting group sizes and discouraging the use of loudspeakers, Venice aspires to provide a more enjoyable and responsible experience for both visitors and residents.

Sources: cnn.com

