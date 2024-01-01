Venice Implements New Measures to Manage Tourist Groups and Preserve Historic City

Venice, known for its picturesque canals, historic architecture, and vibrant culture, has recently announced new measures to limit the size of tourist groups visiting the city. The aim is to alleviate the pressure caused by the influx of thousands of visitors that crowd the city’s squares, bridges, and narrow walkways on a daily basis.

Starting in June, tourist groups will be restricted to a maximum of 25 people, approximately half the capacity of a typical tourist bus. Additionally, the use of loudspeakers, often utilized by tour groups but known to cause confusion and disturbances, will be banned within the city and on neighboring islands.

Elisabetta Pesce, responsible for security in Venice, explained that these policies are intended to improve the movement of groups throughout the historic center and popular islands such as Murano, Burano, and Torcello. The decision is driven by the need to protect residents and ensure a more organized flow of visitors exploring the city.

“It is an important measure aimed at enhancing the management of tourist groups in the historic center and surrounding islands. We are promoting sustainable tourism while guaranteeing the city’s protection and safety,” said Pesce.

The city of Venice has long been grappling with the challenges posed by mass tourism. While approximately 3.2 million people stayed overnight in the historic center in 2022, the total number of visitors, including day-trippers, amounts to around 30 million each year. This high volume of tourists has resulted in strain on the city’s infrastructure and a decrease in the quality of life for its residents.

Venice, listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 1987 for its extraordinary architectural beauty, has drawn attention to the impact of tourism on its fragile ecosystem. UNESCO has twice considered classifying Venice as a heritage site in danger due to these concerns.

To address these issues, the city has implemented various measures. Initially, large cruise ships were redirected away from the Giudecca canal, reducing their arrival in the city center. Furthermore, a day-tripper charge of €5 (£4.30) will be introduced this spring as a trial attempt to control tourist numbers. The fee will be applied to day visitors entering the historic center, with exemptions for residents, commuters, students, and children under the age of 14.

Venetians have expressed their frustrations with the tourism industry, organizing protests against its negative impact on their way of life, environmental damage, and the subsequent decrease in local population. On some days, the number of tourists in Venice surpasses the current population, which has declined significantly from its post-World War II figures.

Despite a slight decrease in visitor numbers due to severe flooding in 2019 and the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Venice experienced a resurgence in tourist arrivals last summer. On peak days, an average of 40,000 day-trippers flood into the city.

Venice’s latest measures aim to strike a balance between preserving its unique heritage, protecting the well-being of its residents, and sustaining a thriving tourism industry. By regulating the size of tourist groups and minimizing disturbances, the city hopes to ensure a more pleasant experience for all visitors while safeguarding its historic charm for generations to come.

