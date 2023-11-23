Venice Unveils New Regulations for Day-trippers in 2024

Venice, often hailed as the “Floating City,” is implementing new regulations for day-trippers starting in 2024. Visitors seeking to take a day trip to this UNESCO-listed destination will now be required to pay an entry fee. The city authorities have approved the dates and prices, with 29 days between April and July 2024 designated for the fee.

Unlike previously suggested sliding scales, the entry fee will be a flat rate of €5 ($5.45) per person on any day when the fee is due. No reductions or discounts will be offered during this period. The first set of dates for the fee covers April to mid-July 2024, starting from April 26 to May 5. Additionally, charges will be applicable on every Saturday and Sunday from May to July 14. Dates for the rest of the year have yet to be announced.

Anyone entering Venice without an overnight reservation or an exemption will be required to pay the entry fee between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. In order to streamline the process, an online platform will be introduced, allowing visitors to register and obtain a QR code “ticket” confirming payment or exemption. Kiosks in the city will also be available for payment.

It is important to note that even overnight guests will need to register online to obtain a QR code proving their exemption. This applies to all tourists aged 14 and over who are not staying in the city overnight. Some exemptions exist, such as residents of Venice and individuals born in the city who can provide proof of residency or birth. Individuals who own property in Venice, pay property tax, students, and commuters working in the city will also need to register for a long-term QR code valid for the year.

Business travelers, those on short-term study trips, tourists staying overnight in the broader Municipality of Venice (including Mestre on the mainland), and visitors to residents in the historic center of Venice, will also need to register for a daily QR code. However, children under 14 and individuals with certified disabilities, along with their carers, are exempt from the fee. They will still need to book their visit online and receive a QR code at no cost.

While the entrance fee applies to most areas of Venice, it does not extend to several lagoon islands such as Murano, Burano, and Lido, including the city’s beaches. However, visitors to Murano and Burano who arrive via vaporetto ferries from the city center will still be subject to the fee. Travelers transiting through Piazzale Roma, Tronchetto, or the Stazione Marittima will be exempt from the fee as long as they do not cross into the “Old City.”

The implementation of these new regulations aims to manage the influx of day-trippers to Venice, preserving the city’s cultural and environmental integrity. Fines for non-compliance will range from €50 ($54) to €300 ($327) per person. Whether these measures will effectively control tourism in Venice while maintaining its allure remains to be seen.