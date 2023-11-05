Venice Introduces Entrance Fee for Daytrippers in an Effort to Manage Overtourism

Venice, known for its picturesque canals and floating cityscape, has recently unveiled its plans to implement an entrance fee for daytripper visitors. Starting in spring 2024, visitors who are not staying overnight will have to pay a fee of 5 euros ($5.40) to enter the city on peak days. However, this fee is part of a 30-day experiment that aims to manage day tourism during busy periods.

Unlike a traditional monthly fee, the authorities in Venice have opted for a flexible approach. They will select specific days throughout the year, such as holiday weekends and peak Carnival periods, as chargeable days. The goal is to discourage day tourism during peak times and alleviate the strain on the city’s infrastructure.

The entrance fee will apply to daytrippers above the age of 14 who wish to visit the “old city” of Venice, encompassing the entire lagoon city. However, exemptions will be granted to locals, commuters, property owners who have paid local property tax, overnight tourists, and participants of sporting events. These exempted individuals will still need to register online to book their trip.

The reduced fee of 5 euros is a departure from the originally proposed access fee, which ranged from 3 euros to 10 euros for daytrippers throughout the year. Additionally, visitors to the “minor islands” of the lagoon, such as Burano or Murano, will be exempt from the fee, provided they travel directly to these destinations. Nevertheless, many visitors from outside the Veneto region pass through Venice before reaching these islands, meaning they would still need to pay the entrance fee.

City councilor for tourism, Simone Venturini, emphasized the importance of finding a balance between the rights of residents and tourists. The revenue generated from the entrance fees will cover the cost of the booking system, but no further investments are planned at this time. The resolution regarding the entrance fee is set to be approved by the city council on September 12.

The introduction of an entrance fee in Venice marks a significant step towards managing overtourism and preserving the city’s unique charm. By implementing a targeted approach to day tourism and encouraging overnight stays, Venice aims to strike a balance that benefits both residents and visitors, ensuring that the city remains accessible to all.